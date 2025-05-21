Before ‘Studying’ Michael Jordan, Jalen Hurts Had His Own Flu Game Against the 2014 Super Bowl Champions

Dec 18, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Before LeBron James came along, every professional basketball player wanted to be the next Michael Jordan. Even with James’ incredible accomplishments, “His Airness” has an unparalleled aura across the sporting sphere.

Advertisement

Jordan’s historic NBA Finals record (6-0) and insanely competitive mindset have inspired generations of athletes. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts – following his first Super Bowl triumph – joined that crew this offseason.

Jalen Hurts hanging out with Michael Jordan and Obama. Photo: Klutch Sports/Joe D’Amelio on IG pic.twitter.com/0j6WW5obKZ — On Pattison (@OnPattison) March 14, 2025

Hurts spoke about his conversations with Jordan during his Wednesday media availability. He told reporters he believes it would have been a missed opportunity to not consult Jordan about what it’s like to defend a championship.

“As competitive as he is, it’d be unwise of me not to seek knowledge from him and lean on someone like that. That’s something that I value a lot… we have these goals, and we have these big dreams, but ultimately it’s a journey… being able to decode, detect and correct [and refine] the things that I need to so I can be at my best when needed [will help us].” – Jalen Hurts

Each of Jordan’s six titles came in three-peat fashion (1991-93 and 1996-98). That means he successfully defended his championship four times. One of those defenses (1997) included his iconic “Flu Game,” where he tallied 38 points despite dealing with what was later learned to be food poisoning.

June 11, 1997: “The Flu Game.” Fighting food poisoning, Michael Jordan scores 38 points to lead the Bulls to a 90-88 G5 win over the Jazz in the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/F73a3T9Zvv — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) June 11, 2024

Interestingly, Hurts attempted something similar back in 2023, the season after he won his first NFC Championship.

Remembering Jalen Hurts’ Monday Night Football “Flu Game”

When the Eagles, coming off consecutive 20-point defeats following their 10-1 start, traveled to face the 2014 Super Bowl winners, Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 15 of 2023, they weren’t sure if Hurts would play in the contest. He was dealing with “flu-like symptoms” ahead of the game. Those led him to travel to Seattle individually.

It is fitting that Jalen Hurts was wearing his Jordan gear traveling to Seattle on his own. This could be like the Michael Jordan flu game. I’m told a bunch of Eagles haven’t seen Jalen yet here in Seattle. They are hoping he can play tonight through his bad illness pic.twitter.com/OZ9qGBGUnk — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 18, 2023

As you can see, Hurts dressed for the occasion – and subtly expressed his intention to play – through Jordan attire. He started hot, completing his first five passes before scrambling into the endzone to give Philadelphia an early lead.

Jalen Hurts goes 5-of-5 passing with a rushing TD in the opening drive! : #PHIvsSEA on ESPN/ABC

: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/bbJNB6yPkz pic.twitter.com/NElY6pfOaY — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2023

Overall, though, Hurts gave a performance that reflected the state of his body: rough. He completed just 54.8% (17/31) of his passes for 143 yards in the game. He added 82 rushing yards and had two rushing touchdowns, but his contributions weren’t enough to snatch victory. Drew Lock’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 28 seconds remaining – and Hurts’ subsequent interception (his second of the night – gave the Seahawks a 20-17 win.

JULIAN LOVE CLUTCH SIDELINE INT! pic.twitter.com/GnIyn1KeEG — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2023

The loss was the third straight loss for Philadelphia. Hurts and Co. rebounded the next week, but wound up dropping six of their final seven games (including playoffs).

To say the Eagles flamed out at the end of the season would be an understatement. But they used that tough stretch as motivation for 2024, where they resoundingly rebounded and captured the Lombardi Trophy. They’ll start their run at back-to-back championships – and kick off the NFL’s 2025 campaign – versus the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.