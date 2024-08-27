“CeeDee Lamb Deserves More Money Than Justin Jefferson is Making”: Skip Bayless

The Dallas Cowboys have just signed a four-year contract extension with CeeDee Lamb. The deal is worth $136 million, which makes Lamb the second-highest-paid WR in the NFL, with an annual salary of $34 million. Currently, Lamb is only behind Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, who leads the league with $35 million per year. Notably, the Cowboy now holds the record for the highest signing bonus ever received by a receiver, with an upfront payment of $38 million.

In response to this landmark contract extension, longtime Cowboys fan and former Fox Sports Analyst, Skip Bayless took to X and fondly recalled how Lamb fell into Dallas’ lap during the 2020 NFL Draft at pick 17 after Jerry Jeudy was selected by the Denver Broncos a few picks earlier.

Bayless openly shared his love for Lamb over Jefferson and believed that he has shown better performance—especially when facing off against their rivals.

True to his style, Bayless advocated for Lamb to be the highest-paid receiver, mentioning:

“CeeDee Lamb deserves more money than Justin Jefferson is making because CeeDee Lamb is just more of a run-after-catch force.”

Bayless also pointed out that when the Cowboys modified their strategy to increase Lamb’s playtime, it made him the top wide receiver in the NFL.

Moreover, Skip didn’t hold back while criticizing Jerry Jones. The sports columnist called out the Cowboys owner for delaying contract negotiations during training camp which may have affected Oklahoma Sooners alum’s preparedness for the season.

Bayless slams Jones for delaying Lamb’s contract

In his latest rant, Skip Bayless went on to sarcastically “thank” Jerry Jones for putting the CeeDee Lamb to the lengthy contract negotiations throughout the summer.

Bayless slammed Jones’ procrastination in finalizing the agreement which not only caused stress for Lamb but also likely deprived him and quarterback Dak Prescott—referred to as “D” by the columnist—of crucial practice sessions during training camp.

The 72-year-old said:

“That’s Jerry; he wants to stay in the spotlight as long as he can build up to the season opener.”

Plus, he warned that less preparation could also negatively impact the wide receiver, who might not be fully prepared for the upcoming season opener on September 8. Bayless believes that the 25-year-old’s absence from the team‘s practices makes him more prone to getting hurt.

Speaking of which, Skip praised Lamb and described him as the team’s only consistent “baller” and cleverly labeled him as “the one lamb who always plays like a lion.”