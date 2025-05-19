“He’s Telling the Truth”: Chad Johnson, Shannon Sharpe are in Agreement With CeeDee Lamb’s “Number 1” Take on George Pickens

The Steelers finally put George Pickens out of his misery, trading him to the Dallas Cowboys shortly after the draft. The move wasn’t a surprise. The former Georgia Bulldog had long shown visible frustration in Pittsburgh, and his antics—both on and off the field—made it increasingly difficult for the organization to keep him, especially after acquiring DK Metcalf. Now, the former second-round pick has a fresh start and a real chance to revive his career in Dallas.

In Dallas, the spotlight will be even brighter. But getting Pickens for just a third-round pick was savvy business for America’s Team. They needed a reliable second option to complement their superstar WR1, CeeDee Lamb, and Pickens fits that bill. Though he was WR1 in Pittsburgh, he’ll have to settle for the WR2 role in Texas. Still, with better quarterback play and a more pass-heavy offense, he’s bound to see more targets and opportunities than he ever did in the Steelers’ sluggish system.

And the truth is, Pickens has the talent to be a WR1 on any team. Even CeeDee Lamb agrees. The Oklahoma alum recently said, “We’re both ones.” That comment shouldn’t be taken as shade or ego—Lamb simply meant they both have the mindset and skillset to be top guys.

Chad Johnson doesn’t see any issue either. He believes the Cowboys’ offense will thrive with both on the field, and he’s adamant that Pickens’ struggles in Pittsburgh weren’t about talent—they were about usage. According to him, people keep remembering the things UGA Alum didn’t do in Pittsburgh.

” I told you they both were ones. Now, that everybody can’t do, they can’t take out head-on vision. They are thinking about everything Pickens was doing when he was in Pittsburgh. I would be frustrated, too.”

Shannon Sharpe was in full agreement.

“I’m talking about being in a new environment, a new scenery with a good QB that can get you the ball, and they’re going to use him. There’s not going to be any problems, and he’s telling the truth. The Bengals, Eagles got two number ones. They are going to be all right,” Ocho further explained.

That said, before Dallas can fully unleash him, they’ll have to address the baggage he brings. If they don’t set boundaries, there’s a real risk that the same issues from Pittsburgh—and even Georgia—will follow him to Texas.

Pickens has long been a walking red flag when it comes to behavior. He showed up late to the Steelers’ Christmas Day game, flipped off Colts fans, and once appeared on the field with a profane message scrawled under his eyes. He’s had sideline meltdowns where he yelled at coaches and teammates, and his unwillingness to block for others didn’t go unnoticed.

In 2024 alone, Pickens racked up over $80,000 in fines for various offenses: unnecessary roughness, unsportsmanlike conduct, two postgame fights, and more. That’s not just immaturity—that’s a pattern.

It will be fascinating to see how he settles into his new role in Dallas. Maybe, if the Cowboys keep him involved and happy on the field, the drama will fade. George Pickens insists he is focusing on being more mature now, and joining the Cowboys is a chance to turn the page. But as the saying goes, a tiger doesn’t change its stripes—and if his past is any indication, neither does a Georgia Bulldog.