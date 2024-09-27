mobile app bar

CeeDee Lamb Makes Classy Move To Make a Young Cowboys Fan’s Day After Tiring TNF Game

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

NFL World Slow Claps for Jerry Jones as CeeDee Lamb’s Value Skyrockets

October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

During Thursday Night Football (TNF), the Dallas Cowboys QB CeeDee Lamb won the heart of a young fan with an extraordinary gesture. After winning the Week 4 clash against the New York Giants–the Cowboys’ first of the season, as Lamb was exiting the field, he spotted a kid shouting and asking for his gloves–a priceless memento straight from the game.

Not only did he fulfill the fans’ wish, but Lamb also went the extra mile. Along with the gloves, he took off his Nike cleats and handed them over to the young fan–he made sure the fan received them.

Once the clip posted by a Sports Anchor at WFAA in Dallas, Mike Leslie went viral, NFL fans beamed with happiness.

One fan hailed Lamb and acknowledged how actions beyond the game are equally important like actions during the game.

Another fan chimed in how the thoughtful gesture made CeeDee Lamb the best player of the game and not the 55-yard TD pass from Dak Prescott–which gave his team a 14-6 lead over the Giants.

A third fan was in awe of how a simple gesture like handing over cleats/gloves (a memento from the game) canmake a fan for life.”

Meanwhile, a different fan called CeeDee achampionfor winning hearts.

Well, this is not the first time CeeDee Lamb is making headlines for his cleats.

Lamb’s tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Last year in December, CeeDee Lamb paid tribute to NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

Lamb sported a custom Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 Grinch Cleat–which featured a navy blue snakeskin-inspired upper–a nod to Kobe’sBlack Mambapersona. Alongside, the cleats also had white Nike Swoosh logos and Lamb’s jersey number, 88.

Wearing the Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 Grinch Cleat, Lamb performed exceptionally well against the Eagles–with six receptions for 71 yards and a TD.

It almost seemed like the Dallas Cowboys star got superpowers from the late NBA legend.

