CeeDee Lamb Makes Classy Move To Make a Young Cowboys Fan’s Day After Tiring TNF Game

October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

During Thursday Night Football (TNF), the Dallas Cowboys QB CeeDee Lamb won the heart of a young fan with an extraordinary gesture. After winning the Week 4 clash against the New York Giants–the Cowboys’ first of the season, as Lamb was exiting the field, he spotted a kid shouting and asking for his gloves–a priceless memento straight from the game.

Not only did he fulfill the fans’ wish, but Lamb also went the extra mile. Along with the gloves, he took off his Nike cleats and handed them over to the young fan–he made sure the fan received them.

Once the clip posted by a Sports Anchor at WFAA in Dallas, Mike Leslie went viral, NFL fans beamed with happiness.

One fan hailed Lamb and acknowledged how actions beyond the game are equally important like actions during the game.

Way to go @_CeeDeeThree . It’s the stuff off the field that’s important — richard (@richardortaTG) September 27, 2024

Another fan chimed in how the thoughtful gesture made CeeDee Lamb the best player of the game and not the 55-yard TD pass from Dak Prescott–which gave his team a 14-6 lead over the Giants.

Now THAT is how a good player responds to a young fan. Love it! CeeDee, *this* made you the best player of the night/week, not the 55yd TD — Witchy✭Cowboys✭Girl (@ThePiercedWitch) September 27, 2024

A third fan was in awe of how a simple gesture like handing over cleats/gloves (a memento from the game) can “make a fan for life.”

So easy to make a fan for life!!!! — TommyO (@mchgnfn) September 27, 2024

Meanwhile, a different fan called CeeDee a “champion” for winning hearts.

Champion — Grant Chaps Chappell (@Chapbra) September 27, 2024

Well, this is not the first time CeeDee Lamb is making headlines for his cleats.

Lamb’s tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Last year in December, CeeDee Lamb paid tribute to NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

Lamb sported a custom Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 Grinch Cleat–which featured a navy blue snakeskin-inspired upper–a nod to Kobe’s “Black Mamba” persona. Alongside, the cleats also had white Nike Swoosh logos and Lamb’s jersey number, 88.

Wearing the Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 Grinch Cleat, Lamb performed exceptionally well against the Eagles–with six receptions for 71 yards and a TD.

It almost seemed like the Dallas Cowboys star got superpowers from the late NBA legend.