CeeDee Lamb Out for Two Weeks? What Do A.J. Brown’s MRI Results Show? Injury Analyst Provides Update

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Cowboys. Not only did they come out of Atlanta with another loss, but they also lost their star receiver CeeDee Lamb to injury. The WR could be out for two weeks after spraining his AC joint and will likely miss Dallas’s matchups against the Eagles and the Texans.

As for their upcoming opponents, Philadelphia, they could be without their star wideout AJ Brown who suffered a mild MCL vs PCL, with or without a bone bruise and he too could miss up to two weeks.

According to the injury expert Dr. Nav Singh Badesha, Lamb suffered an AC Sprain and the average recovery time is 1-2 weeks. Currently, they consider him week-to-week because the injury is not serious. He may not even miss time if he can play with a sore shoulder. However, there is a chance of re-injury if he falls on it again.

CeeDee’s injury came in the 2nd quarter against Atlanta after he landed awkwardly on the field, hitting the turf hard while catching a pass. He further aggravated the injury in the 4th quarter when he dived to catch a deep ball.

They took him out of the game, making him miss several plays. However, he did return to the game and despite being in pain caught a 2-point conversion. Lamb has missed just one game in his career due to injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nav Singh Badesha, M.D. (@medspired)

As for AJ Brown, the receiver injured his knee following a tackle at the end of the half-win in the Eagles win over the Jaguars. He didn’t return to the field in the 3rd quarter and was listed as questionable. But the Eagles ruled him out for the 4th Q.

According to the injury expert, Brown’s MRI came back clean. While the mild sprain takes 1-2 weeks to fully heal, aggressive players can play through it. Further reports stated that he didn’t suffer any structural damage, It is more of a contusion. He might be available for the Cowboys game.

Dak Prescott sidelined for multiple weeks

To make matters worse, the Cowboys also lost Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury. As reported by ESPN, The Dallas shot-caller injured his hamstring in the third quarter and did not return. He was replaced by Cooper Rush. MRI suggests that it’s a strain of moderate severity which could result in him missing 3-6 weeks’ worth of action.

However, the Cowboys are yet to put him on IR and are still hopeful that he will only miss the week 10 game against the Eagles.

They are in the process of getting a second opinion before moving forward. Cooper Rush will be their QB going forward. He has started six games before and Lamb has averaged 82 yards on six catches with him.

Chris Olave suffers another concussion

The Saints just fired Dennis Allen following their seventh successive loss of the season. Going into the week 10 game against the Falcons, not only will they be without an HC, but they will also be without their star wideout, Chris Olave who suffered another concussion.

In the first quarter of the Saints’ loss to the Panthers, Carr threw a pass down the middle targeting Olave. The WR made the catch but was met with hard hits from two Carolina defenders, leading to a concussion that required a trip to the hospital.

The Buckeyes Alum has a history of head injuries going all the way back to his college days. Since 2020, he has suffered four concussions and this was his fifth. According to Dr.Badesha, he will miss the week 10 matchup and depending upon the severity, could miss more than that, much like Tua Tagovailoa.

Chase Brown

Brown sustained a rib contusion during the Bengals’ win over the Raiders. He briefly exited the game due to the injury but managed to return. W

ith a quick turnaround before the next game, there’s a chance he may sit this one out. However, the injury expert suggests that if Brown’s pain is manageable, he could still suit up, though his production might slightly dip.

Brown had the best game of his career against the Raiders, rushing for 120 yards on a career-high 27 carries and also recorded 5 receptions for 37 yards and one TD.

The Bengals take on the divisional rivals Ravens who are coming off a blowout win over the Broncos. Cincinnati lost the last match 41-38. With Zack Moss also out, they would hope that Chase plays this crucial matchup.