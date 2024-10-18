Chad Johnson Brutally Silences Hater By Sharing His Impressively Jacked Physique While Repping With 90lb Weights

Sep 25, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Former Cincinnati Bengals player, Chad Johnson, walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Lately, Chad Johnson has been seen putting in the work at the gym, and based on his social media posts, his gains are dramatically visible. Unfortunately, one fan found some blemish in Ocho’s workout technique which was met with a savage reply as the Nightcap host posted his ripped physique while shrugging two 90lbs dumbbells.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Chad Johnson and former NFL star James Harrison announced that they will be entering the octagon next year for an MMA exhibition bout. As part of the buildup, Chad has been hitting the gym and posting his training online asking fans for feedback.

In one such video, the former NFL star was seen bench-pressing 110 lbs. This is where the trouble began. A user trolled Ocho for not “hitting the full reps” because he “cannot hit the full reps.” The netizen thus advised the broadcaster to focus more on muscle extension and contraction to build gains faster.

While the second part of the netizen’s response makes sense, but saying that Ocho, an NFL veteran cannot do full reps is simply disrespectful. Ocho took full offense and responded in style by posting a photo of him in a black-and-white filter, where all his muscles and definitions are visible.

The best part however was the caption where the Nightcap host schooled the netizen by challenging him to develop a physique like his with a McDonald’s diet. “Let me know when you look like this off McDonald’s & I’ll listen,” savagely replied Ocho.

Chad with the heat sheeesh pic.twitter.com/M07ulcX2pc — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 18, 2024

While fans were impressed by the physique, they were even more impressed by Chad’s dietary claim.

Netizens ask Chad Johnson for his diet plan

Chad Johnson’s love affair with McDonald’s is nothing new. Hence it’s no surprise that on his “X” bio, Ocho has written that McDonald’s is cheaper than therapy. That said, the popular food chain has rarely been advised as a dietary plan for achieving a ripped physique like Ocho’s.

Thus fans were stunned when the Nightcap host implied that he achieved this physique on a McDonald’s diet. They hence naturally bombarded him on the comments section asking him to share more details on the diet plan. After all, who wouldn’t love to get ripped while munching on burgers and fries all day?

Relle, does he really only eat McDonald’s? — Topsy Kret (@topsykr3t) October 17, 2024

Post that meal & workout plan . — Rickey (@Huffndro_1) October 17, 2024

One user meanwhile took it as a joke and retorted by saying that they were a Wendy’s diet plan to achieve a ripped physique.

I almost look like this off of Wendy’s homie — TJII (@UnbiasedAthlete) October 17, 2024

Others simply complimented him for his physique.

Bro’s 225… maybe 230. Looking good, Ocho! — SuperfastDog (@SuperfastDawg) October 17, 2024

While the dates and more details around the fight are not out yet, Ocho looks in fine physical form. Considering Harrison is no slouch himself, we might have a cracking bout in our hands at New Orleans next year!