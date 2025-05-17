“You Ain’t Paying No Guy $14 Million to Sit on the Bench”: Shannon Sharpe Schools Chad Johnson on Daniel Jones vs. Anthony Richardson Debate

The last time the Indianapolis Colts won the Super Bowl was in 2007, long before the social media era took over. Indeed, a lot has changed in the past 18 years. However, leave aside the Super Bowl dream, the Colts are searching for a regular quarterback since the exits of Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

Advertisement

In 2025, there’s a healthy QB competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. The decision isn’t final, and both QBs failed to achieve big in the 2024-25 season. As the QB competition is intense, a fan recently pointed out on the Nightcap podcast—hosted by Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson—that the Colts have only posted throws of Daniel Jones, with none from Richardson on social media.

“Have the Colts already decided they are going with Daniel Jones?” asked Shannon. Chad disagreed almost instantly.

“I don’t think so. I doubt it. Obviously, when it comes to the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, I think that’s one Anthony Richardson would win. What they’re doing right now—I don’t think that’s a testament to who the starter will be,” Ocho explained.

Ocho’s logic was that Richardson already knows the team’s offense and was drafted as a major part of the Colts’ future when they selected him No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. But Shannon wasn’t buying the idea that there’s no competition in Indianapolis.

“Man, you ain’t paying no guy $14 million to sit on the bench. What other backup quarterbacks you know making $14 million? I think there’s a quarterback competition. You said there’s not. Why else would they pay that man $14 million?” Shannon argued.

Despite Shannon’s point, Ocho stood firm. He claimed that if Richardson loses the starting job, it’s more about the locker room politics. He also hinted that Jones getting $14 million doesn’t automatically make him the starter.

That line of reasoning triggered Shannon, who came right back at him—listing everything the Colts have invested in Richardson. And the bottom line was clear: if Richardson doesn’t start, the blame falls squarely on him.

“Bro, I took you No. 4 overall. I put $38 million in your pocket—guaranteed. I guaranteed your whole damn contract. What you mean? Is it politics that Anthony Richardson hasn’t gotten better? That what he’s doing isn’t good enough to be a starting quarterback?” Shannon fired back at Ocho.

In the 2024-25 season, Richardson started 11 games for the Indianapolis Colts, throwing for 1,814 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, with a passer rating of 61.6 . Jones, meanwhile, played 10 games for the New York Giants, amassing 2,070 passing yards, 8 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions, achieving a passer rating of 79.4 .

At this point, there’s still no confirmation on who will start Week 1. The Colts are expected to base their decision on preseason camp and preseason performance. While Jones has the playoff experience and an established NFL résumé, the team can’t ignore what rookie Jayden Daniels pulled off with the Commanders last season.

Add to that Richardson’s familiarity with the offense, and it’s clear he’s very much in the mix. The Colts could even test a rotation in the early games and make a final call by Week 5, when the league battle really heats up.