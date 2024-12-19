Chad Johnson, Who Decides Madden Player Ratings, Promises to Boost Jerry Jeudy’s Numbers Next Year — on One Condition

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has been having a rough year—and he has no one to blame but himself. Most recently, Diana Russini reported that “his impulsive over-involvement” is considered to be “the root of the Jets’ dysfunction”. That story included a report claiming that he nixed a potential trade for wideout Jerry Jeudy last offseason due to the receiver’s low rating in the Madden video game.

Advertisement

If the reports are proven to be true, it’s a massive stain on Johnson’s reputation as a football person and evaluator of talent. Jeudy responded to the reports with a tweet playfully blaming Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, as the former Pro Bowl wideout is in charge of Madden’s player ratings. The two star receivers had a fun exchange on the topic on X, formerly Twitter.

“Jeudy: I blame @ochocinco

Johnson: It’s a good thing, look how you shining now.

Jeudy: So are you going to improve my rating?

Johnson: 95 rating next year, just finish these next 3 games off strong twin.

Jeudy: Say less lol”

95 rating next year, just finish these next 3 games off strong twin. https://t.co/A9o4cMu14s — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 19, 2024

Ochocinco took on the new role at EA, the company that produces the Madden NFL video game, a few years ago. Last August, on The Pat McAfee Show, he talked about the “pressure” he felt with all of that new responsibility. Apparently, NFL players don’t take kindly to perceived slights based on their Madden ratings.

“I do feel a lot of pressure because at this point now I’ve been doing it for a few years. Now, it’s gotten to the point where players aren’t happy with their ratings, and people are sending me threats. They’re sending me threats via phone text message, via DM on Instagram, and DM on Twitter, and I’m taking these threats, you know, not lightly. So I explain to them, your rating is what it is because you haven’t done what we think you should be doing on the field. Consistency is what counts.”

It’s no surprise that Ochocinco was receiving a lot of backlash now that they knew who to talk to about their rating. Especially considering the amount of NFL players who play the Madden video game in their downtime.

Jerry Jeudy’s rating in Madden 25, the most recent edition of the game, was an 83. That’s solid, and certainly not a rating that should cause an owner to balk at a real-life deal.

However, Jeudy has been having a breakout season. His rating is bound to skyrocket for Madden 26 or whenever they create the next update. After four years playing second-fiddle to Courtland Sutton in Denver, Jeudy was moved to the Cleveland Browns this summer.

Jeudy was considered a mediocre WR2-type player on arrival. However, since the Browns traded their top guy, Amari Cooper, back in October, it’s been the Jeudy show in The Forest City. Over the past seven games, Jeudy has put up 49 receptions (T-7th in the NFL over that span), 786 receiving yards (2nd), 16.0 yards per reception (1st among players with 33+ receptions), and 35 first downs (2nd).

A 95 rating feels like a stretch. But no doubt Ochocinco and the Madden team will hook Jeudy up with a much more respectable rating based on that consistent production in 2024.