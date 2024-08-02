Eli Manning Sends a Golden Putter and Xbox Controller to Patrick Mahomes for His 4th ‘Madden 99 Club’ Entry

Madden NFL 2025 has significantly struggled to generate hype this year, largely due to the reintroduction of the College Football game. However, fans are still excited about the opportunity to use the “cheat code” in the form of 99-rated Patrick Mahomes. He was ranked this high for the fourth time this year, which certainly calls for a special celebration.

EA Madden’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a special message from Eli to Mahomes, along with a box of unique presents for the Chiefs’ QB. It included a gold Scotty Cameron putter, a golden Xbox controller, three golf balls, his exclusive 99 card, and a few other golden tokens.

In the video message, Manning, speaking on behalf of EA, congratulated Patrick for being part of the Madden 99 Club for the 4th time. The former NFL star also playfully remarked that Mahomes has been ruthless in clinching accolades, jokingly adding,

“This is an incredible accomplishment on a long list of incredible repeat accomplishments. I mean two MVPs, three Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs, and four 99 clubs. You know, you could save one award for the rest of the league.”

This heartfelt gift and the message from Manning have left fans excited, who promptly flocked to the comments to share their two cents.

Fans react to EA’s gift to Mahomes on 4th 99th rating

It wasn’t surprising that, much like Mahomes, fans were also excited and thrilled to see the golden Scotty putter, calling it a ‘sick gift.’ One fan even quipped that he would grind to reach a 99 overall just to get his hands on the golf gear.

Meanwhile, many requested EA to release the game early, particularly for Xbox users like Patrick. See for yourself:

This is another deserved feather in the cap for the best QB in the league. Even with a Hall of Fame career already under his belt, Patrick Mahomes still has a long way to go as he and the Chiefs have their sights set on the elusive three-peat.

While he delivered in clutch situations last year, it wasn’t Mahomes’ best season by his high standards. Undoubtedly, he will be hoping to return to his 2022 form and pick up another MVP to equal Brady.