Charley Trippi, The World War II Veteran Who Received His Championship Ring Decades After Winning The 1947 Finals, Passes Away At 100

Dec. 16, 2012; Glendale, AZ, USA: Pro Football Hall of Fame member Charley Trippi on the sidelines of the Arizona Cardinals against the Detroit Lions game at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Charley Trippi, one of the most versatile footballers in the history of the sport, left the mortal world yesterday. The champion athlete was 100 years old.

Born on December 14th, 1921, Charley Trippi decided to pursue a career in sports in order to avoid the dangers his father, a coal mine worker, had faced. After starting off his school football stint as a tailback, Trippi excelled at baseball too.

During his college days, Trippi missed a couple of seasons as he had joined the military to serve his nation during the second World War. While he was away, the Chicago Cardinals signed him as a future pick.

Moreover, he was so good at baseball that multiple MLB teams wanted to sign him. However, because he signed the NFL deal, the baseball franchises had to return empty handed.

Charley Trippi Got His 1947 Championship Ring Decades After Winning The Finals

Back then, the Cardinals had offered Charley a massive 4-year $100,000 deal which he gleefully accepted. Moreover, in his rookie season only, Charley proved why he was rated so highly.

Although his primary role was to play as a Running Back, the super versatile football star played as Quarterback, Defensive Back, a Punter as well as a Return Specialist for the Cardinals which is nothing short of astonishing.

Moreover, he played a massive role in guiding his team to an NFL Championship win in his first season. In the 1947 season finals against the Eagles, Trippi wore basketball shoes to the game for better footing as the field was practically frozen.

It was a brilliant move as the Eagles, with their regular shoes, couldn’t adjust to the turf and eventually ended up on the losing side.

Interestingly, Trippi and other Cardinals players, who won the 1947 season, were awarded with championship rings much later. In fact, they got their rings in Chicago at a 50 year reunion party.

In an exclusive interview with the Associated Press, Trippi had said, “It was very unusual to wait that long to get a ring. Normally, you get a ring right after winning a championship but, I am happy to have it now.”

The football superstar has left the world but his legacy will live on forever.

