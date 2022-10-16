Legendary Tight End Rob Gronkowski’s Family Member Once Held Five World Records in Cycling

Veteran Tight End Rob Gronkowski’s family is full of top notch athletes. In fact, his great-grandfather was an Olympic cyclist who had broken several world records.

Rob Gronkowski is undoubtedly one of the most renowned Tight Ends to ever play the game. Known as GOAT quarterback Tom Brady’s most trusted weapon for years, Gronk started his NFL career with the Patriots in 2010.

After winning three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, Gronk decided to call it quits in 2019. He had stated that regular injuries had taken a toll on him and that he wasn’t feeling happy playing football.

However, Gronk made a comeback to the league in 2020 when his old pal Tom Brady asked him to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his first season for the Bucs, Rob guided his team to a title win.

However, after the 2021-22 season ended, Gronk announced his retirement from the game once again. While many are opining that he might come back to the league once again, it seems like this time, his decision is final.

Rob Gronkowski’s Great-Grandfather Represented USA in 1924 Olympics

Throughout his career, Gronk dominated the field and proved that he was made for the big stage. It seems like greatness is generational in the Gronkowski family.

Among the five Gronkowski brothers, four made it to the NFL and one played professional baseball. Their father Gordie Gronkowski was also a college football player.

However, the Gronkowski who ended up creating five world records in cycling is named Ignatius ‘Iggy’. He was Rob’s great-grand father and he represented the United States at the 1924 Olympics which made him a household name.

Along with breaking several national records, Iggy went on to create world records in 1/2, 3/4, 1.5 and 2 mile distance races. Indeed, he was an absolute champion whose family ended up giving the world a number of athletes.

As far as Rob and his NFL career is concerned, the man seems satisfied with the way he has ended things. However, we can never say anything for certain when someone like him is involved.

Gronk has proven in the past that he can come out of retirement and rule the game, so there aren’t many reasons why he can’t do it again. Apart from the fact that the party animal really wants to close the football chapter of his life and move on.

