mobile app bar

“Cheering Riley Leonard On for the Rest of My Days”: Notre Dame QB’s Girlfriend Molly Walding Pens Heartfelt Note Before CFP Final

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Molly Walding, Riley Leonard

Molly Walding [Left], Riley Leonard [Right]; Image Credit: Instagram – molly.walding

In Notre Dame’s near-flawless season so far—barring a narrow 14-16 loss to Northern Illinois—dual-threat QB Riley Leonard has been a key contributor. He has led the team in rushing attempts, yards, and touchdowns. With the Fighting Irish now reaching the National Championship, the signal-caller has one last game to win, one that would cap off a perfect campaign for him.

This raises the stakes of the upcoming fixture, and fortunately, Riley Leonard can count on the unwavering support of his longtime girlfriend, Molly Walding, who has proudly declared her devotion to his success.

Hours before the Fighting Irish take on the Buckeyes, Molly, a public relations student at Auburn University, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post for her quarterback boyfriend. She expressed her excitement, saying it was through the roof as the National Championship finals had finally arrived, and pledged to root for the QB’s success for the rest of her days.

“Gameday! So proud and so excited (if I haven’t said it enough already!)!!!!!!! Cheering Riley Leonard on for the rest of my days!!” Molly wrote in the caption.

Alongside the heartfelt note was a carousel of photos featuring Molly in a denim jacket with Leonard’s name and jersey number 13 printed on the back. The photos also included an image of the couple, along with a heartwarming snap of Riley lifting Molly in his arms like a trophy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Molly Walding (@molly.walding)

The heartfelt Instagram post was unsurprisingly well-received by netizens. Even Molly’s mom couldn’t stop expressing how teary-eyed she was after coming across her daughter’s heartfelt post. “Mom crying,” commented Anna Walding, accompanied by teary-eyed emojis. Meanwhile, another netizen described Molly as the “perfect supportive girlfriend.”

Molly’s post displays the deep bond that the couple share. Walding and Riley have been dating for the last seven years. The couple hail from Fairhope, Alabama, and began seeing each other in high school.

Unfortunately for them, their diverse career paths meant that they had to go to different schools to pursue their higher education. Thus, since 2021, the couple has been navigating a long-distance relationship.

While Molly chose to stay in Alabama and study Public Relations, Riley initially shifted to North Carolina to play for Duke University before joining Notre Dame in Indiana this season.

Despite the distance, the couple has ensured that they never miss out on a chance to meet each other. A quick look at the duo’s Instagram accounts reveals the numerous occasions where they have surprised each other with unannounced visits.

Safe to say, Riley Leonard is winning on and off the gridiron.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these