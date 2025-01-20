“Cheering Riley Leonard On for the Rest of My Days”: Notre Dame QB’s Girlfriend Molly Walding Pens Heartfelt Note Before CFP Final

In Notre Dame’s near-flawless season so far—barring a narrow 14-16 loss to Northern Illinois—dual-threat QB Riley Leonard has been a key contributor. He has led the team in rushing attempts, yards, and touchdowns. With the Fighting Irish now reaching the National Championship, the signal-caller has one last game to win, one that would cap off a perfect campaign for him.

This raises the stakes of the upcoming fixture, and fortunately, Riley Leonard can count on the unwavering support of his longtime girlfriend, Molly Walding, who has proudly declared her devotion to his success.

Hours before the Fighting Irish take on the Buckeyes, Molly, a public relations student at Auburn University, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post for her quarterback boyfriend. She expressed her excitement, saying it was through the roof as the National Championship finals had finally arrived, and pledged to root for the QB’s success for the rest of her days.

“Gameday! So proud and so excited (if I haven’t said it enough already!)!!!!!!! Cheering Riley Leonard on for the rest of my days!!” Molly wrote in the caption.

Alongside the heartfelt note was a carousel of photos featuring Molly in a denim jacket with Leonard’s name and jersey number 13 printed on the back. The photos also included an image of the couple, along with a heartwarming snap of Riley lifting Molly in his arms like a trophy.

The heartfelt Instagram post was unsurprisingly well-received by netizens. Even Molly’s mom couldn’t stop expressing how teary-eyed she was after coming across her daughter’s heartfelt post. “Mom crying,” commented Anna Walding, accompanied by teary-eyed emojis. Meanwhile, another netizen described Molly as the “perfect supportive girlfriend.”

Molly’s post displays the deep bond that the couple share. Walding and Riley have been dating for the last seven years. The couple hail from Fairhope, Alabama, and began seeing each other in high school.

Unfortunately for them, their diverse career paths meant that they had to go to different schools to pursue their higher education. Thus, since 2021, the couple has been navigating a long-distance relationship.

While Molly chose to stay in Alabama and study Public Relations, Riley initially shifted to North Carolina to play for Duke University before joining Notre Dame in Indiana this season.

Despite the distance, the couple has ensured that they never miss out on a chance to meet each other. A quick look at the duo’s Instagram accounts reveals the numerous occasions where they have surprised each other with unannounced visits.

Safe to say, Riley Leonard is winning on and off the gridiron.