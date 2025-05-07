Will Howard Reveals Why He Had to Walk Around in a T-Shirt in Freezing Temperatures During His Visit to Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) motions at the line of scrimmage during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Only two QBs were drafted in the first round this year, but 14 were selected overall. The eighth off the board was Ohio State QB Will Howard, taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 185 overall. Howard now goes from one iconic program in college football’s biggest rivalry to another iconic franchise in the NFL’s most storied rivalry.

Advertisement

Howard only played one season in Columbus for the Buckeyes during his senior year in 2024, but it was a big one. After four years at Kansas State, he transferred to Ohio State and promptly led them to a National Championship that seemed highly improbable just a month earlier.

That’s because, on the last day of that month, they lost 13-10 to their bitter rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. What made matters worse was that Michigan had won the Natty the year before and was having a down year, yet still found a way to beat their nemesis. Howard was only there for one year, but he understood how much that loss meant. Perhaps it even fueled Ohio State’s dominant finish to the season.

“Me, just being new to the rivalry, you know, obviously I was a Penn State fan. Penn State thinks that their rivals are Ohio State, and Ohio State just doesn’t really see it that way. Like, being on both sides of it, it’s interesting,” said the rookie.

Unfortunately, Howard’s one-year stay with the Buckeyes just happened to feature one of the most frustrating losses in the rivalry’s recent history. He threw for just 175 yards and one TD while throwing two interceptions. That was the only multi-INT game of his campaign.

Howard went on to describe just how important the rivalry with Michigan is when you’re at Ohio State. He said there’s a “huge emphasis on it” and they “talk about it every single day.”

It’s almost like California gang culture, where you can’t wear red in a Crip neighborhood and you can’t wear blue in a Blood neighborhood. Only in Columbus, the banned color is Michigan’s navy blue.

“No M’s in the building. Can’t wear blue. I don’t think I’ve worn blue this whole year… I remember I showed up on my visit… and the second day I woke up and threw on a blue rhoback hoodie,” Howard said.

“And I didn’t even think about it, and I walked into the facility, and I felt like people were looking at me weird. Nobody actually said anything to me, but as soon as I got in there—it was freezing cold, damn near negative degrees—[I took the hoodie off] and I was walking around in a t-shirt,” he added.

Will Howard also talked about how he doesn’t do things halfway. When he decided to be a Buckeye, he was going to be “a freaking Buckeye” all the way. The Steelers will be hoping he can bring that same mentality to their bitter rivalry with the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh, despite being the lower quality team for the last few years, is 8-3 against Baltimore over the last few years.

Howard will have to beat out the likes of Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson for the starting job first, but that doesn’t seem like too tall a mountain to climb.