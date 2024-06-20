Chess Champion Justin Reid Details Win Over Kyler Murray & Compares Queen to QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has earned immense respect in the NFL with his many traits and talents. However, nothing compares to his latest comparison with a queen. Recently, after registering his latest win against opponent Kyler Murray, chess champion Justin Reid couldn’t resist bringing Patrick Mahomes into the victory conversation on ‘Green Light with Chris Long‘.

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid recently scored by winning the BlitzChamps III chess tournament, defeating Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray 2-0 in the final. His passion made him draw parallels between the game and football. When asked to compare football players to chess pieces, Reid likened Patrick Mahomes to the queen, the most powerful piece on the board.

He explained, “Your most powerful piece is your queen. Not to say he’s a queen, but Mahomes is the queen. He’s the best piece on the board.”

Justin Reid shared insights into his preparation for the tournament. He emphasized his competitive nature and strategic preparation for the tournament, including hiring a Grandmaster for coaching. This gave him an edge, especially in the semifinals against Murray, where he used the same opening and knew exactly what to do.

Despite the win, he couldn’t keep it away from football, as he went on to assign chessboard roles to his teammates based on their contributions to the Chiefs team.

Justin Reid Compares Football to Chess Pieces

The Kansas City Chiefs safety triumphed at Chess.com’s tournament and followed it with his unique comparison of football players to chess pieces. Providing an intriguing look at the crossover between the two sports, Reid started with Coach Andy Reid. When asked who the “king” of the Kansas City Chiefs would be, Reid suggested, “Probably Coach Reid”

Justin Reid’s analogy continued with more colorful comparisons,

“Travis Kelce, I guess, would also be a queen, given his versatility and significant impact on the game,” he mused. “Chris Jones, on the other hand, I see as a rook. If Kelce is already the Queen, then Chris Jones is going to have to be the other Rook.”

As for himself, Reid chuckled and stated that he would like to be a knight happily. He values versatility and feels that the knight’s ability to do a lot and travel fast across the board is what fits him best.

Undoubtedly, Justin Reid’s chess victory brought chess pieces and football players together for him with a fresh perspective. Arguably, his commitment to football and chess is commendable, so much so that he brought his KC clan to the chessboard effortlessly.