Chicago Bears Golden Boy Caleb Williams Accepts “Enjoying” Responding to Trolls and Memes

Caleb Williams Stats: A Look at the Probable Numero Uno Pick's College Numbers

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (QB14) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams is not a stranger to trolls. Perhaps that comes with being the top prospect of your draft class. However, there’s something about Williams that is especially triggering for some. Whether it’s his choice of nail color or his very natural reaction to losing a game, his every move is dissected and blasted on social media. But it’s all good since he enjoys trolling his trolls right back.

In his recent appearance on the Pivot podcast, the former Trojan’s QB and the current QB prospect for the Chicago Bears was asked why he bothers to respond to the trolls online. It’s fun, was the simple answer. Even former NFL player and host Ryan Clark was in agreement with the sentiment.

“I enjoy responding cuz it’s fun…I also respond in a harmless way. I don’t attack people. Anything like that, that’s not how I do it. I just kinda be a smart a– about it.”

Caleb Williams is a confident player, on and off the field. So, when someone takes shots at him, he has no problem serving it right back. Like the time he was trolled for sporting pink nails, lip color, and a phone case at a basketball game. Caleb Williams hit back at the trolls through a video posted by USC Trojans Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Player Relations Gavin Morris.

Caleb Williams Hits Back at Trolls

When Caleb Williams was spotted at a college basketball game between USC and Kansas, the talk of the town was somehow his pink aesthetic. According to trolls, his pink look was so offensive that it warranted him not getting drafted at all, and definitely not as the first overall pick.

Williams, having had enough of the chatter, hit back at the trolls, while displaying the pink aesthetic in question. While his phone was pink, his nails were clear, his wallet white, and his lips? Well, apparently “your girl love them” pink lips.

But sometimes Williams will also respond to those, who aren’t exactly trolls but don’t seem to have their facts straight. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy recently made a comment about Williams’ lack of adversity. Williams, claiming to be bored, responded to the statements, giving a list of all the ways he’s overcome adversity in his college career.

