“The Level of Entitlement Is Breathtaking”: Boomer Esiason Berates Caleb Williams for Pointing Fingers After His Rookie Year Failure

Seth Wickersham is one of the most well-respected NFL journalists in the industry. So it’s no surprise that excerpts from his upcoming book, American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback, contain some juicy and explosive revelations. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bears, most of them involve the team and their QB, Caleb Williams.

Among the revelations was the fact that Williams, and especially his father, Carl, really didn’t want to land in Chicago. Apparently, they were trying everything to try and get out of that destination. There are even quotes from the father-son duo about trying to find a way to play for Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams also described a lack of support from the Bears coaching staff in Year 1. He said that at times he would watch film alone, with no coaches or support staff there to offer guidance or advice. He also expressed doubts that OC Shane Waldron was the right person to unlock his potential. Those jabs at the coaching staff, in particular, did not sit well with NFL legend Boomer Esiason.

“Keep your mouth shut. You’re going into the greatest league that there’s ever been for the sport we all love,” said the former QB via WFAN Sports Radio.

“You’re going to have a chance one day to make $500 million because guys like me and guys before me all went on strike, so you could actually make more money. So keep your piehole shut and go out and play football and earn your keep and earn your respect,” he added.

While his tone wasn’t nearly as aggressive as it might seem in written form, Esiason did make a good point. Williams may have been telling the truth, but sharing that with the media is generally considered bad taste. Those issues should be discussed internally or behind closed doors.

However, most of the negative comments about the Bears in those excerpts came from Carl, rather than Caleb. The young QB may have been wrong to tell a journalist about how his coaches acted, but he wasn’t wrong for thinking that behavior was unacceptable. The team clearly agreed, as both head coach Matt Eberflus and OC Waldron didn’t even make it through the regular season.

Eberflus’ final blunder, a timeout debacle that resulted in a division loss on prime time Thanksgiving Day, proved the staff wasn’t up to the task. That’s why they brought in the top candidate on the market, Ben Johnson, as their new head coach.

Johnson is a QB guru and offensive genius. A far cry from the defensive-minded Eberflus. And Williams is excited to get going with Johnson.

“Being able to be in this position, being able to have a first year the way I did, ups and downs, and then to be able come in here, be as confident as I was last year or possibly even more and to be able to get here with the group that we have… Him pushing me is key, I know that, and he knows that… I can’t wait to be able to help learn more about ball because he’s super smart, super sharp,” said the QB.

Clearly, the feeling is mutual. Johnson has spoken about the potential he sees in Williams and has wisely kept himself clear of all the drama that unfolded in the Windy City last year before his arrival.

“I see a chance for greatness here for him. He’s been communicated that way and he feels the same way. I don’t know what’s gone on prior to him joining the organization, but he is very proud to be a Chicago Bear. That’s what our conversations have included. He’s really excited to get to work right now and be the best version of himself for 2025.”

Johnson and company have had one goal this offseason: put Caleb Williams in a position to succeed. They added three new starting offensive linemen in free agency and selected a tight end, wide receiver, and offensive tackle in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. It’s time for Williams to show us all the potential we’ve been talking about for three years now.