Chiefs Fans Make Texans DT Tim Settle Eat His Words as He Fails to Contain Patrick Mahomes Despite His Warning Shots

“Hope he’s (Patrick) mobile enough cause we coming in Arrowhead,” Texans DT Tim Settle said earlier this week. It was when Patrick Mahomes’ availability was being evaluated and the Chiefs were still uncertain of who would lead the offense against the high-flying Texans.

“I ain’t making no threats, I’m making promises,” Settle added, unaware of what fate had in store for him. Mahomes was soon cleared to play in the game, and the ankle injury turned out to be no big deal for him. The game was on.

It was only the first quarter of the game when Patrick Mahomes made a big play with his feet. What made things even more spicy was that it turned out to be a picturesque moment of revenge for Mahomes.

Settle was captured on the ground, belly on the turf, completely defeated, looking up at Mahomes, who was far beyond his reach, running toward the end zone. The QB went on to score a 15-yard rushing touchdown on that play — the first score of the game.

As soon as Mahomes added seven points to the scoreboard, a good lead indeed, Chiefs fans promptly started to troll the DT on social media.

Don’t test the goat. When will they learn — AJ Nightingale (@AJ_Nightingale1) December 21, 2024

Good ole Tim Settle…always watching the play never doing a damn thing. https://t.co/RlHcv9JmwN — (@TheThomasDeLaus) December 21, 2024

Same guy to throw a cheap shot elbow to Pat too — Dwaine (@NJStud3) December 21, 2024

I mean he sucks, should have shut his mouth — capifico22 (@capifico22) December 21, 2024

You can’t trash talk Mahomes — KAG Sports (@ron_kag) December 21, 2024

settle been a bum lowkey, man was the opposite of difference maker on the bills, he does not have that dawg in him — （╹◡╹）♡ (@Margh0sta) December 21, 2024

What’s even crazier is that Settle also claimed he saw loopholes in the Chiefs’ offensive line, which he promised to exploit during Saturday’s game.

“I definitely see his O-line has its loopholes it definitely had their struggles. I feel like we can take advantage of that we got an elite D-line.”

He certainly got a taste of challenging the QB that every defense has been after, yet each of them has miserably failed.

At the same time, the Chiefs came under fire after the refs overturned a fumble from Mahomes, calling it roughing the passer on the Texans’ defense instead. This sparked a row between opposing fans, with Texans fans blaming the officials for favoring Mahomes and the Chiefs. Again!