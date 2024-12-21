mobile app bar

Chiefs Fans Make Texans DT Tim Settle Eat His Words as He Fails to Contain Patrick Mahomes Despite His Warning Shots

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

Tim Settle, Patrick Mahomes

Tim Settle (left), Patrick Mahomes (right); Credit: USA TODAY Sports

“Hope he’s (Patrick) mobile enough cause we coming in Arrowhead,” Texans DT Tim Settle said earlier this week. It was when Patrick Mahomes’ availability was being evaluated and the Chiefs were still uncertain of who would lead the offense against the high-flying Texans.

“I ain’t making no threats, I’m making promises,” Settle added, unaware of what fate had in store for him. Mahomes was soon cleared to play in the game, and the ankle injury turned out to be no big deal for him. The game was on.

It was only the first quarter of the game when Patrick Mahomes made a big play with his feet. What made things even more spicy was that it turned out to be a picturesque moment of revenge for Mahomes.

Settle was captured on the ground, belly on the turf, completely defeated, looking up at Mahomes, who was far beyond his reach, running toward the end zone. The QB went on to score a 15-yard rushing touchdown on that play — the first score of the game.

As soon as Mahomes added seven points to the scoreboard, a good lead indeed, Chiefs fans promptly started to troll the DT on social media.

What’s even crazier is that Settle also claimed he saw loopholes in the Chiefs’ offensive line, which he promised to exploit during Saturday’s game.

“I definitely see his O-line has its loopholes it definitely had their struggles. I feel like we can take advantage of that we got an elite D-line.” 

He certainly got a taste of challenging the QB that every defense has been after, yet each of them has miserably failed.

At the same time, the Chiefs came under fire after the refs overturned a fumble from Mahomes, calling it roughing the passer on the Texans’ defense instead. This sparked a row between opposing fans, with Texans fans blaming the officials for favoring Mahomes and the Chiefs. Again!

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Strategist with a degree in English and Economics. A dedicated fan of the game for over seven years, his passion for football ignited after witnessing Tom Brady orchestrate the 28-3 comeback. In over three years of writing, but mostly strategizing, Sauvik has penned more than 1,300 articles, mainly focusing on the human stories behind the players and how the sport has transformed their lives. He loves watching Lamar Jackson on the field, as he is drawn to his dynamic, unpredictable style of play. When he's not writing about football, you'll find Sauvik running—something he's loved since his track and field days. But one thing he is not wired to do is turn down a challenge on the chess board.

