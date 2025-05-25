Instead of a Mansion, “Smart Investor” Patrick Mahomes Bought a Modest $350,000 Condo in Kansas City With His Rookie Deal

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes now earns nearly $50 million a year and boasts a net worth of $90 million. With that kind of income, he could easily indulge in the most extravagant lifestyle. But that’s never been his mindset. From the very beginning of his NFL journey, Mahomes has valued practicality and long-term planning over flashy purchases.

After being drafted by the Chiefs, he signed a fully guaranteed four-year rookie deal worth $16.42 million, earning about $4 million annually. Many young stars in his position would have splurged on a mansion, but Mahomes took a different path.

Instead of a lavish estate, he opted for a modest yet comfortable 1,800 sq. ft. condominium. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom unit cost just $350,000 and was more than enough for him and his then-girlfriend, Brittany.

That humble investment turned out to be a wise financial decision — the condo is now valued at around $500,000, reflecting his early financial acumen. Growing up, Mahomes lived a comfortable life, but not an extravagant one. That upbringing taught him how to live within his means while building wealth strategically.

As his earnings grew, Mahomes upgraded his living situation — but in a way that still reflected his values. He purchased a ranch-style mansion in the heart of Kansas City for approximately $2 million. This would become the primary residence for him, his wife, Brittany, and their three children.

Built in 1953, the 4,343 sq. ft. home blends classic charm with modern design. Being a Texas native, Mahomes has always appreciated ranch-style homes. This spacious property — more than three times the size of his original condo — features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master suite alone spans 1,250 sq. ft., nearly two-thirds the size of his first home.

In September 2020, Patrick Mahomes bought an 8-acre plot of land near Belton, MO for $400,000. Work on his new home is complete. ▪️ Pool

▪️ Par 3 golf hole

▪️ Custom football field

▪️ Private pond, fountain

▪️ Luxury, gated community (h/t @DJE1979) pic.twitter.com/xRCKBPYJfx — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 10, 2023

As his career took off and his income soared, Mahomes began embracing a more luxurious lifestyle. The mansion features two stone fireplaces in the family and living rooms — ideal for cozy Kansas winters — along with a large, chef-style kitchen and a well-stocked bar, perfect for hosting guests. He even has a wine room capable of storing up to 500 bottles.

One of the smartest aspects of the purchase? Location, which real estate is all about. The home is just 20 minutes from Arrowhead Stadium, allowing Mahomes to stay close to work during the NFL season.

Over time, he further enhanced the property by adding luxury amenities: a pool, a private pond, a mini-golf course, and even a custom soccer field emblazoned with his name.

But Patrick Mahomes’ real estate journey didn’t stop there. With strong ties to Texas, where his family still lives and where he spends the offseason, he decided to purchase another high-end mansion in the upscale, gated Westlake community. The property was originally listed for $4 million, but Mahomes negotiated the price down to $3.4 million, saving over half a million dollars.

This Texas estate also features four bedrooms and overlooks the prestigious Vaquero Golf Club. With an open floor plan and sleek modern finishes, it mirrors many aspects of his Kansas City mansion. However, this one includes a temperature-controlled wine room and a designated study space. The highlight of the home is the master suite, designed to offer a sweeping 180-degree view of the lush surroundings.

Through smart choices and calculated spending, Patrick Mahomes is not just building an incredible NFL legacy — he’s also crafting an impressive real estate empire, one savvy purchase at a time.