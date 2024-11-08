Chiefs Fans Rejoice As OC Matt Nagy Becomes a Head Coach Target For NFL Teams

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy watches from the sidelines against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matt Nagy’s future continues to remain a topic of discussion. Nagy has been an integral part of the Kansas City Chiefs since 2022 and is now getting an opportunity to lead his own team instead of working under Andy Reid. The offense has been significantly lacking for the two-time consecutive Super Bowl champions, and it looks like the team has had its fill of Nagy’s strategies.

Though the Chiefs have an impressive 8-0 record, their offense seems to be a major concern for their supporters. Star players like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have merely been a shadow of their former selves. The issues with the offense all lead back to Nagy’s role as the OC.

UPDATE “As the NFL hiring cycle starts up again, a name to watch is #Chiefs OC and former Bears head coach Matt Nagy.” Per, @CBSSports.@FourGuysInABar @TalkPrimeTime @BowTieSports_18 @ChiefsInsider — Chiefs Blitz (@ChiefsBlitz) November 8, 2024

Now, the team will most likely replace him with another suitable candidate, which will be music to the ears of the Chiefs fans. Some of the fans are happy to see the former Chicago Bears head coach leave them.

But there is one thing their supporters will agree with Nagy on – the “synergy” between Patrick Mahomes and DeAndre Hopkins, who recently joined the team from the Tennessee Titans.

Nagy praises the equation of Mahomes and Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins might have only played two games for the Kansas City Chiefs alongside Mahomes, but he has already started to show his worth on the gridiron. Reacting to the bond between the duo, Nagy said,

“There has been an instant synergy with Pat and DeAndre. Instant. Sometimes, those take a lot more for some guys than others, but he’s come in here and has just picked [things] up. When I say that, I don’t use the term lightly, but Pat and D-Hop are really thinking the same way on certain routes, especially in zone, which is crazy because it doesn’t normally always happen like that. It normally takes time.”

This might just be the last gift that Nagy has to offer the Chiefs. Going forward, Hopkins, who has recorded 10 receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns in two games, is expected to improve the Chiefs’ offensive fortunes. Additionally, a new offensive coordinator also appears to be on the cards for them.