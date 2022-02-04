NFL

“Who the F*** comes up with this BS”: Lions employee shuts down rumour of possible Matt Nagy hiring as OC in Detroit

Matt Nagy
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
CSK 2022 players list: 5 Overseas players CSK might buy during IPL 2022 mega auction
Next Article
"Shaq wouldn't have dunked on me with that spin move!": Charles Oakley promises he would've held the Lakers legend off on his signature spin move at his Finals MVP prime
NFL Latest News
Mike Tomlin
“Mike Tomlin would have been fired if he was not in Pittsburgh”: Stephen A Smith takes shots at NFL teams for not hiring African American HC’s

The league is on alert about African Americans in HC positions ever since Brian Flores’…