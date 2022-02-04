“Who the F*** comes up with this BS”: Lions employee shuts down rumour of possible Matt Nagy hiring as OC in Detroit

Matt Nagy tenure in Chicago finally came to an end after another disappointing season in 2021. And a possible move to the Detroit Lions has fans and executives losing their minds.

Nagy’s time in Chicago was just a 4 year down hill journey for Bears Fans. Nagy walked with a lot of promise and a young QB at the helm, but left the Bears no better by the end.

Nagy finished his time as Bears head coach with a 34-31 regular season record. He also went 0-2 in the playoffs.

With much media speculation of a possible Nagy hiring as the OC of the Detroit Lions, an anonymous lions employee had a blunt response to the situation.

Lions employee shut down any Matt Nagy rumours

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated published a deep dive into the pros and cons of a possible Matt Nagy hire in Detroit. And since then, the stories have increased in number.

Asked a Lions employee this AM at the coffee shop about the growing Matt Nagy-as-OC rumors. Got a dumbfounded glare followed by “who the f*** comes up with this BS”.

Asked a Lions employee this AM at the coffee shop about the growing Matt Nagy-as-OC rumors. Got a dumbfounded glare followed by “who the f*** comes up with this BS”. So there’s that… — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) February 4, 2022

Dan Cambell is yet to comment on the Nagy speculation. But he did add that tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Ben Johnson might be up for consideration to fill the OC vacancy.

“Ben is certainly, he’s in this conversation,” Campbell said Tuesday from Mobile, Ala., the site of the Senior Bowl. “I’ve started the process this week. And so, I’ll have interviewed, I’m not going to give you names, but at least a couple by the time we leave Mobile.”

The Chicago Bears and their offence had an abysmal 2021 season. The team posted a horrid 18.3 points a game (sixth-worst in the NFL), with rookie QB Justin Fields (seven passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions) under center for more than half the season.

But Nagy did show promise in his first season in Chicago, so a move to Detroit will definitely be one to follow in 2022.

Also Read: “Tom Brady is the same thing you think of when you think of Michael Jordan”: Julian Edelman believes the NFL GOAT had the same killer mindset and “addiction to competition” Bulls legend did