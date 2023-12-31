Chiefs HC Andy Reid Admittedly Relies On This $60 Watch During Games

Chiefs coach Andy Reid stands out with his old-school sensibility and that definitely is a stark contrast to the extravagant tastes of many in a league known for opulent lifestyles. His old-school nature is showcased by a few things, such as his choice of a $60 watch which he wears during games. Coach Reid’s success and commitment to simplicity, despite the evolving landscape, make him a revered figure in the league’s history.

In a recent NFL Films video, coaches shared insights into their preferred watches for game day. Andy Reid, known for his practicality, highlighted the IRONMAN Classic 30 Mid-Size Resin Strap Watch. This iconic timepiece, priced at $60 on the official TIMEX website is available for less on Amazon ($39-$42).

“It’s an Ironman, you know, makes me feel good. I started way back when I could only afford a $20 watch and I can bang it around. I Can do whatever.” Andy Reid said.

The Kansas City Chiefs HC’s watch boasts durability, water resistance, and a user-friendly design with five buttons for direct access to timers, alarms, and the INDIGLO® nightlight. Indeed a simple yet reliable choice for the seasoned coach.

Coach Andy Reid is Not The Only Coach That Prefers This Timex Classic

Joining the league of Timex IRONMAN Classic enthusiasts with Andy Reid is Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. Taylor revealed a unique approach in that he buys 5-6 watches at a time for $18-20 each expressing his fondness for the watch. To ensure he never forgets the time, he strategically places them in various locations—some at home, a few in his office, and one in his car. This ensures that wherever he is, a Timex IRONMAN Classic is within reach for a quick time check.

“It’s a Timex, $18 on Amazon, I think. I buy five of them at a time and I just leave one in my car, one on the trade table at my home, one in my closet, and a couple of them in my office. It tells me what time it is and what the date and that is all that I need.” Zac Taylor said.

Zac Taylor’s affinity for the Timex IRONMAN Classic could be attributed to its simplicity and functionality. It’s ideal for tracking lap times during training sessions with features like a 30-lap memory. The efficient countdown timer is a handy tool for workouts and staying on schedule. Additionally, the customizable alarm adds a personal touch to his wake-up routine.

These practical traits align well with a coach who values functionality over extravagance. Later in the video, CEO of the Timex Group, Tobias Reiss Schmidt, expressed gratitude for coaches choosing Timex watches for game wear. He highlighted the honor in coaches opting for their watches, emphasizing the simplicity that aligns with a functional lifestyle.

Schmidt noted that the watch’s practicality resonates well with individuals seeking functionality. Additionally, he shared an interesting tidbit about Bill Clinton wearing the Timex IRONMAN Classic in the early days.

Tobias Reiss Schmidt highlighted that the fundamental concept of the Timex IRONMAN Classic aligns with leadership values. He emphasized that the watch represents humility, a quality he believes is critical for leadership. Schmidt noted that humility makes coaches like Andy Reid approachable and relatable, fostering a connection with the watch that enhances their self-assured presence.