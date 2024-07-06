Chris Jones Urges Chiefs to Bring Back Their ‘Shark’ for 2024 Season

With the KC Chiefs eyeing their third Super Bowl win, they’ll need all the help they can get. And it looks like their own defensive player has some ideas. Chris Jones wants an old Chiefs player back on their team, gunning for ex-Chiefs veteran, Frank ‘The Shark’ Clark to make a return on their squad.

Jones took to his Instagram stories to plead to the front office to bring him back.

Chris Jones shared a post on Instagram pleading with the Chiefs to bring back Frank Clark pic.twitter.com/xdf8XFmBpj — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) July 2, 2024

The Chiefs have one last spot left on their roster. And Jones wants that spot to go back to Frank Clark. Initially, Clark spent 4 seasons with the Chiefs. He even contributed to the first Super Bowl win in 2021.

However, in 2022, the Chiefs parted ways with the linebacker. But when he was part of the Chiefs defense, he was a menacing presence and Jones wants him back. While Jones has been advocating for Clark, he has faced some criticism.

During the 2022 season, Clark faced some flack for his fitness and his shape. Admittedly, he was a little sluggish on the field. He had definitely lost some of his old speed and he even looked a little overweight on the field. But it seems the linebacker has made a physical transformation.

While he spoke on NFL Network’s broadcast, Jones too defended his ex-teammate and said, “He’s COMPLETELY transformed … I’m excited to see Frank play this year, I think it’s going to be special.”

Jones has been actively campaigning for the Shark to be on his team. And from a defensive point of view, it makes complete sense.

Why Does Chris Jones Want Back the Shark?

While the Chiefs’ offense has been stellar for years with players like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the defense of the Chiefs has been a little shaky. However, when Clark entered the picture, there was a comeback for the Chiefs’ defense.

He was pivotal throughout seasons for bringing back the defense alive. In fact, when he was playing in the Super Bowl LIV run in 2020, he earned the nickname of the Shark because he claimed to smell blood in the water against the team’s offenses. And that is what Jones wants back.

With the kind of veteran experience Clark could bring, the Chiefs should consider taking Jones’ request seriously.