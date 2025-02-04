Chris Jones Doesn’t Name Josh Allen’s Bills as Their Toughest AFC Competition

The Chiefs-Bills rivalry is beginning to work its way up the ladder of greatest AFC rivalries of all time. Every playoff meeting between the two always delivers fireworks and drama, and this year was no different. It’s almost like the Brady-Peyton rivalry we saw back in the day. Yet, star Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones doesn’t even consider the Bills their biggest and toughest rival. Instead, he pointed to one of the few teams that has managed to beat Patrick Mahomes on his home field in the playoffs.

The Bengals and Joe Burrow are among the few teams that have managed to top Mahomes at Arrowhead. The victory was such an accomplishment that Burrow earned the nickname “Burrowhead” for his incredible efforts. And clearly, the nickname and game have stuck in the minds of Chiefs players ever since, including Jones.

When Jones was asked who he views as the toughest competitor in the AFC ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown, many were expecting him to say Josh Allen and the Bills. After all, the Chiefs just met them in the AFC Championship — a game that was filled with close calls and controversy that could’ve very easily seen the Bills win. But Jones surprised everyone and pointed to the Bungles.

“I’m going to say the Cincinnati Bengals,” Jones said in response to the question. “They’re always in the post[season]. Unfortunately, injuries have played a huge part in their lack of success. And that’s why I have so much respect for them.”

The Bengals have a 1-1 record against the Chiefs and Mahomes in the playoffs. Not only that, but their two playoff matchups against Patrick, and their most recent Week 2 contest have all been decided by a last-second field goal. The 2022 AFC Championship was won by an Evan McPherson 31-yard field goal. Then in ’23, it was a Harrison Butker field goal with eight seconds left that pushed the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

And back in Week 2, Butker made another game-winner, this time as time expired, following a suspect pass interference call that went in favor of the Chiefs.

It’s why some Bengals fans online were furious when the Chiefs lost to the Broncos in Week 18, which ultimately spelled the end of their season. They needed help from the Jets and Chiefs with their 9-8 record. The Jets handled the Dolphins, but the Chiefs suffered their worst loss of the season, 38-0, as they rested starters. It sent the Broncos to the playoffs and the Bengals packing.

Some fans believed that the Chiefs purposely lost that game to prevent Burrow and the Bengals from entering the playoffs. And Jones’ response fuels that argument.

Pretty much confirms they purposely lost to Denver to keep Bengals out https://t.co/YSoePj2txP — Brittany Groves (@brittgroves2) February 4, 2025

The Chiefs purposely benching everyone and losing to the Broncos just so the Bengals don’t make it and threaten their 3 peat. pic.twitter.com/OQQ2i6OVzi — PurpleReignVikings (@reign_vikings) December 29, 2024

However, not everyone believes what Jones said was an indictment of the team’s fear of Cincinnati. Resting starters during the final game of the season when a team has a playoff spot locked up isn’t unheard of. It’s quite common, actually. The rumors about the Chiefs throwing the game against the Broncos eventually got so out of hand that even Travis Kelce had to address it on his podcast, New Heights.

“Ain’t scared of f*cking nobody,” Travis said to his brother Jason when the rumors about his team intentionally losing were brought up. “I wanted them in the f*cking playoffs. I want to slay every dragon one by one, like Mortal Kombat (a video game). Don’t even want this to be like we play the lowest seed. Just give me the best teams.”

It’s a response that shows how prideful Travis is of his Chiefs team. He truly loves competing against the best the game has to offer and will never back down from that kind of competition. A year ago, he got so riled up when the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the championship game that he made a memorable comment about the “Burrowhead” nickname on the main stage.

“‘Burrowhead,’ my a**. It’s Mahomes’ house!”

Travis went on to say in the pod that he is down to play the Bengals wherever, whenever. Whether it’s in a parking lot in the offseason or the playoffs. And he also thinks it’s a shame the Bengals couldn’t make the postseason because it would’ve made the postseason much better.

Jones’ quote may have made it seem like the Chiefs intentionally lost against the Broncos. But Travis’ responses all but put to bed the rumors that KC did such a thing in Week 18. And even if they did, they’re allowed to.

If they think it’s a strategic advantage to not let in a team that could threaten their Super Bowl chances, then that’s a smart play. They earned that position of power to be in because of their record. Cincinnati did not. You can’t expect 9-8 to be good enough to make the playoffs.