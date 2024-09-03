“Classy Move”: Chris Jones Lauds Chiefs for Keeping Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Payroll After PTSD Issue

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their three-peat chase in the upcoming NFL season without Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Since he is dealing with PTSD and mental health issues, the RB has been put on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. Irrespective of the usual league rules of withholding Edwards-Helaire’s salary during this period, the Chiefs have decided to continue paying his wages. Exemplary indeed!

Advertisement

As the news was shared by ML Football on X, it quickly struck a chord with many – one of whom was Edwards-Helaire’s fellow teammate, Chris Jones. The Defensive Tackle reposted the news writing, “Classy Move” which further triggered chain reactions from NFL fans.

One fan believed that the Chiefs owners aka the Hunt family deserve kudos while a second fan pointed out the rarity of an NFL team to continue paying a player who isn’t obligated to be paid.

Huge classy. I can’t think of anything like this. Compare this to any other owners. Kudos to the Hunt family. — BioPharm_the_Magnificent (@crypto_biotech) September 2, 2024

💯 it’s not often an NFL team pays a player who’s not playing and who they don’t have to pay. Very classy! Good job Chiefs. — Ted Chartier (@ChartierTed) September 2, 2024

The praises continued with a third fan called the Chiefs‘ decision “a great example” for prioritizing mental health.

Way to prioritize mental health! Such a great example 🙏🏻 — Mariya Adams (@Mariya01193867) September 3, 2024

Interestingly, Edwards-Helaire’s tryst with mental health brought back the memories of how Cincinnati Bengals’ kept Devon Still on the payroll so his daughter Leah could still have the perks of healthcare during her battle with cancer.

I remember when the Bengals kept Devon Still on the payroll so his daughter Leah, would have healthcare while fighting cancer. Sometimes people do the right thing and it is beautiful to see. — Karen☮️🟧 (@Tinkerblue24) September 3, 2024

Reportedly, the 25-year-old’s struggles with PTSD date back to December 22, 2018, while he was still playing college football with the Tigers. It was a traumatic event that involved him and his friend in a fatal shooting, which the RB described as “a self-defense situation.”

As per the Associated Press, Edwards-Helaire and his fellow Tigers teammate were selling an electronic item and one of them pulled a gun on an 18-year-old trying to rob them.

Edwards-Helaire, who re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, will be playing his fifth season with the team. A first-round pick in 2020 from Louisiana State University, he quickly became a lead running back in his debut year. But his role gradually faded. Last season, he recorded 70 rushes for 223 yards and one TD and the career low allowed Isiah Pacheco to take over his starting job.

Now, as the Chiefs’ season opener approaches, the team will depend on Pacheco, along with Samaje Perine and rookie Carson Steele, who secured his spot on the roster with his impressive performance at the training camp.