Cleveland Browns Quarterback Rumors: Jameis Winston Locks Down Spot Among Top 53

The rumor mill has been working overtime speculating that the Bears might be considering a trade for Jameis Winston. However, the latest reports from reliable sources suggest otherwise.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, reputed NFL insider, Jordan Schultz, clarified the situation around Winston’s future by confirming that the Browns haven’t discussed a trade or release of the QB.

Although the insider admitted that the Browns are attentive to the quarterback market, discussing Winston’s departure to make room for a new addition hasn’t been on the table yet. Thus, while the report doesn’t fully confirm Winston’s place among the 53, it doesn’t rule it out either.

Sources: The #Browns never discussed trading or moving on from Jameis Winston. Cleveland is expected to make a quarterback move today, but it won’t involve Winston. pic.twitter.com/ceJg5H4s71 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 28, 2024

Considering the quarterback carousel last year, with the Browns trying out five different players, continuity is crucial for the club this year. From this perspective, it makes sense to retain Winston, who will offer a wealth of experience and stability as a backup to his close confidant, Deshaun Watson.

The former Bucs star’s experience and physical durability are key to avoiding a repeat of last year’s issues, making Winston’s continued presence a logical inference.

While this is good news for Jameis, all isn’t well in the Browns’ camp, as rookie Mike Hall Jr. finds himself in a tough spot and will need to be removed from the 53-man roster.

Mike Hall Jr. faces NFL’s wrath

After making a strong impression in the initial training sessions with the Browns, Hall hurt his chances by allegedly engaging in a physical altercation with his fiancée. Reports also indicate that the 21-year-old rookie allegedly threatened her with a gun.

Netizens, upon hearing the news, were horrified by the nature of the allegations and quickly demanded action against the rookie linebacker. Luckily, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was quick in response as the defensive lineman now finds himself on the commissioner’s exempt list.

This has also resulted in the ouster of the rookie from the Browns’ 53-man roster, as his reinstatement will occur after the investigations are concluded by the NFL.

On the flip side, this hasn’t stopped the Browns from involving him in preseason activities as he has been practicing and even made appearances for the club’s final two preseason games.