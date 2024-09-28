Coach Prime Superfan DJ Khaled Hypes Up Home Crowd at UCF Wearing Deion Sanders’ Shoes

It feels like a home game atmosphere for CU as Deion Sanders’ team faces off against UCF in Florida. While the Mortgage Stadium is experiencing the aftereffects of Hurricane Helene with heavy rainfall, DJ Khaled made sure to uplift the spirits of the crowd with his energetic presence.

Khaled, through his Instagram, kept his fans up to date on his trip to Florida to catch the highly anticipated game. And upon reaching the stadium, he was captured having the time of his life.

He was seen surfing the crowd, while also making sure everyone was vibing to his 2010 hit ‘All I Do Is Win.’ And not so surprisingly, he did that in Prime fashion.

Khaled was rocking Deion Sanders’ DT Max 96 while performing and fans were quick to notice his sense of style. Some also promptly called his bias for the Shedeur Sanders-led team.

“He there for Colorado lol,” one user wrote.

Another fan stated, “Wearing Deion Sanders shoes. Love it.”

“Doing this while you wear air Deion’s is nasty work,” a user wrote.

“The shoes tell you all you need to know,” a CU fan commented.

DJ Khaled even turned his arrival in Florida into a celebration for Sanders and his team. This was evident from his Instagram reel, where he was saluting Coach Prime’s supremacy upon boarding his jet with Fat Joe.

However, it was not just DJ Khaled rooting for Coach Prime at the UCF game. As per reports, as many as 10,000 fans attending the game are rooting for CU/Coach Prime since the game is in Deion’s home state.

What makes things even more interesting is that Orlando recorded its largest crowd ever for Big Noon Kickoff, as reported by FOX. Additionally, UCF also experienced its biggest weekend for recruiting visits, with many Florida recruits attending the game to meet with Sanders.

With a massive star presence on the field, including Terrell Owens and Cam Newton, this game perfectly captures what a real college football experience looks like.