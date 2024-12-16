Colin Cowherd Doesn’t See the Lions as the Biggest Threat for the Eagles

The Detroit Lions have been dominant all year, but Colin Cowherd doesn’t believe they are the biggest threat to the Philadelphia Eagles anymore. Cowherd thinks the Lions’ season is spiraling out of control due to the massive amounts of injuries to their defense. He believes that it has set the stage for the Green Bay Packers to take hold of the second-best team in the NFC.

Cowherd didn’t mince his words on his show when analyzing the state of the NFC. He talked about how the Lions are losing David Montgomery, Alim McNeill, and Khalil Dorsey to injury — all for the season. And this led to his bold claim:

“I think Green Bay is the biggest obstacle for the Philadelphia Eagles to get to the Super Bowl,” he professed on the Colin Cowherd Show. “I find the Packers so easy to root for, they’re such a smart, well-run business.”

Cowherd supported his argument by pointing out that the Packers are the youngest team in the league and currently boast a 10-4 record. He also said that they’re the best at developing young quarterbacks now that Jordan Love is playing at a high level.

He wasn’t actually wrong for saying the Packers don’t have a crazy owner and that there’s no ego in the organization, just efficiency. Green Bay is the only team in the league that’s publicly owned by shareholders.

“Detroit is falling apart. The Rams feel like they’re one draft away. And the Vikings, Sam Darnold, has never been to the playoffs.”

There’s truth to all of Cowherd’s statements. Detroit is falling apart with injuries. The Rams have been on a late-season surge, but for the most part, have struggled against good teams. And the Vikings, while they are having a great season, it’s hard to buy into Darnold making a deep playoff run.

But with the Packers, we’ve seen this from them before. Their head coach, Matt LaFleur, has taken them to the playoffs in three out of four seasons. Their latest win over the Seahawks gave them more than a 99% chance to make the playoffs.

The only issue with LaFleur has been his decision-making in the post-season. In 2020, he was heavily criticized for kicking a field goal instead of going for a touchdown on fourth down, which ultimately allowed the Buccaneers to win and go on to the Super Bowl.

The biggest difference for the Packers this year, though, has been their running game. Cowherd even touched upon how the Josh Jacobs signing was “so Green Bay.” At a time when running backs are being devalued with age, the Packers signed a 26-year-old Jacobs—zigging when everyone else was zagging. He’s now among the top five in the league in rushing attempts, yards, and touchdowns.

The Packers are definitely a professional organization, as Cowherd believes. In today’s day and age, where it’s all about player branding and social media, Green Bay has found a way to maintain their classy style. And if they can stay healthy, they will be a team that the Eagles don’t want to face in January.