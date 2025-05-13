Colin Cowherd Weighs In on Reports That Browns Owner Forced His Staff to Draft Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has arrived in Cleveland with more eyes on him than any fifth-round pick has ever faced. And to add to his woes, he’s stepping into a crowded and uncertain quarterback room that doesn’t guarantee him a starting spot.

Advertisement

In fact, there’s a section of the NFL world, including former Super Bowl winner James Jones, who believe that Sanders’ current situation is so difficult that making the Browns’ 53-man roster would be “the greatest accomplishment” of his young career. Jones went on to refer to the path as “the hardest thing he’s ever walked into.” It’s a striking statement, especially considering Sanders’ college resume and the fact that he’s competing in a QB group few would call elite.

Now, to add salt to his wounds, a growing chorus of analysts is questioning whether Shedeur was ever part of Cleveland’s original draft plan at all. Count Colin Cowherd in that group as well.

In the latest edition of The Herd, Cowherd suggested that Sanders didn’t land in Cleveland because the team’s football minds believed it was the right move. But rather because of owner Jimmy Haslam’s personal influence.

“The Browns have what I call low sports self-esteem… Jimmy Haslam, who’s got some money, drafted Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield, and Deshaun Watson — those were his calls. Headlines,” Cowherd said.

The analyst then added fuel to the speculation circulating in the grapevine. According to the buzz, the Browns’ front office selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round not because they were necessarily enamored with him, but as a tactical move. The idea was to dissuade Haslam from pushing for Shedeur Sanders even earlier..

“They liked Gabriel,” Cowherd said. “They thought [picking Gabriel] would stop their impulsive owner from forcing them to draft Shedeur in round four.”

While the veteran NFL analyst admitted that his take is based on reports and speculation, he doubled down by noting how it aligns with Haslam’s track record with high-profile quarterback picks. “I tend to believe it based on Jimmy Haslam’s history,” he said.

“The Browns have what I like to call ‘low sports self-esteem.'”@ColinCowherd weighs in on why Cleveland drafted Shedeur Sanders and the media attention that he’s garnering this offseason. pic.twitter.com/1lBzJOzTA9 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 12, 2025

Cowherd’s theory gets more credence when one factors in what former Browns head coach Eric Mangini said recently during his appearance on FS1’s First Things First. When asked how Shedeur ended up on the Browns, Mangini replied bluntly, “I think the owner said, ‘In the fifth round, we’re going to draft this guy,’” as he compared the move to when Haslam allegedly forced the Johnny Manziel pick in 2014.

But Mangini didn’t just stop here. He also offered a cautionary note.

“Let’s say you start him and he stinks,” he added. “The owner’s gonna be like, ‘That’s what I pay you for — to evaluate guys. It was just a suggestion.”

The veteran HC’s message was clear: when ownership meddles in football operations, the coaching staff shoulders the consequences.

What’re the chances Sanders is Cleveland’s Week 1 starter? Coach Mangini weighs in: “They should play whoever they feel is gonna give them the best chance to win because playing Shedeur, and him going in and not being the best guy, is not gonna save their jobs.” pic.twitter.com/2AnNXlP8vk — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 29, 2025

Cowherd closed this discourse by predicting that he doesn’t see the Browns being any good this year. But in the analyst’s eyes, what Kevin Stefanski’s team will guarantee is unparalleled entertainment.

“There’s a lot of things about Cleveland I like — the head coach, the GM, Myles Garrett — but it’s the upstairs thing,” he continued, referring to ownership dysfunction.

So, what does this all mean for Shedeur Sanders? While he may have been drafted under questionable circumstances, the opportunity remains. The Browns’ quarterback room is wide open as none of his peers — Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel — scream QB1 material. So if Sanders can outplay his competition or simply survive the politics, he may get the last laugh.

But till then, the speculation continues, with all the attention on how the former Buffs star navigates this high-pressure start to his NFL journey.