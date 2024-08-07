College Football Fans Question Validity of Colorado Buffaloes’ Viral Touchdown Video

The Colorado Buffaloes are once again under scrutiny! With the season opener on the horizon, the team dropped a hype video featuring quarterback Shedeur Sanders that quickly set social media ablaze. But for all the wrong reasons.

Captioned “Darts Only,” the brief clip captured Shedeur launching a deep touchdown pass. However, an abrupt transition to what appears to be a different play sparked immediate skepticism among viewers.

Several college football fans were quick to pounce and accused the Buffs of trying to mask an incomplete pass. Comments flooded in from “It’s called playing for likes!!!” to people who prayed for the program’s downfall. Some even suggested the editing was intentional “rage bait.”

In response to the backlash, Colorado later released additional footage from multiple angles, making sure that the fans get to see the play’s authenticity despite the questionable editing.

Many even defended Sanders’ team, pointing out subtle details like a wheel route, adding, “Nah watch Lajohntay run an out and up you see the ball wasn’t intended for Travis and they switched angles so we could see and it worked, y’all just hating per usual.”

Deion Sanders and the Buffs gather unnecessary hate. Atleast some believed the pass was real. pic.twitter.com/2F68XJaYy0 — Tom LeBronaldo (@LeBrady_Flex) August 7, 2024

This incident just shows the scrutiny surrounding the Colorado program since Deion Sanders’ arrival, eager to criticize without fully examining the evidence.

It’s more like a pattern that may well continue into the season, just as the recent controversy over Sanders’ attempting to protect his star players during practice.

Is Deion Sanders giving special treatment to Travis and Shedeur?

Coach Prime raised some eyebrows last week during Colorado’s practice by instructing his players not to tackle Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

A YouTube video from Well Off Media captured the incident, showing Prime addressing his team: “We’re in pads. We’re having contact. Take care of your guys. Do not touch the receivers. Don’t get near the quarterback. Leave Travis alone.”

These comments sparked immediate speculation about favoritism. However, the Buffaloes head coach was quick to clarify that his approach isn’t about special treatment but rather a pragmatic strategy.

The reality is simple: Colorado’s bowl game and playoff aspirations depend heavily on the health of Shedeur and Travis. It’s a luxury they couldn’t always count on last season.

Coach Prime’s focus on player safety isn’t just about protecting stars; it’s about fielding the most competitive team possible. He understands the potential after Colorado strengthened its roster through strategic transfers and promising recruits. But Sanders knows that potential means little if key players are sidelined.