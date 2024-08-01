College Teammate Recalls Lamar Jackson’s Opponent Getting an ACL Tear After Copying Him

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) prepares to throw the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) defends during the first half in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

While the job of a QB OR any footballer player is to win games, the game is still entertainment to the fans. There is no better entertainer than Lamar Jackson. The Ravens QB is one of the reasons why fans turn in to watch the NFL, bringing joy and exciting fans with a unique play style that is hard to imitate or defend. Jackson’s Louisville opponent learned that lesson in a hard way.

The Vikings DE Jonathan Greenard who played alongside Lamar at Louisville appeared on Green Light Podcast. Greenard stated his experience playing alongside 2-time MVP and feels he deserves all the accolades that have come his way because, from the first practice, they knew he was going to be great.

During the segment, he narrated a small nugget about Lamar from his time at Louisville. He stated that during their first camp practice, their coach Bobby Petrino had Lamar, and asked his teammates if they could handle him live.

First play he drove the ball to 70 yards using a read option. On the next play, Lamar took another read-zone and stopped on the dime. With the defense trying to stop him on the dime, he cut so hard that the defender trying to stop him tore his ACL.

” I think it was the first camp practice we had and Bobby Petrino had him live. We were looking like, Are you sure? and he’s looking back saying Are you sure? He took a read zone to about the first play and then next time, he took another read zone and stopped at the dime. Everybody knows the story that went to Louisville. Man, he ended up tearing a guy’s ACL based off of him cutting so hard.”

Lamar himself verified the story as he expressed his reaction in the comments. He wrote- “#TRUZZ”.

2-time MVP has been breaking ankles since his college days. His performances for the Cardinals were legendary. In 38 games, he amassed over 9000 passing yards and 69 passing TDs. While that in itself is impressive, what was more impressive is his 4132 rushing yards and 50 rushing TDs as a QB. For his efforts, he lifted a Heisman Trophy and was ACC Offensive Player of the Year Twice.

He and his fans now get to relive those days in the new College Football game.

College football 25 suits Lamar

EA Sports bringing back its College Football game after over a decade has fans excited to play with their favorite college players who were missed when the game was shelved due to a dispute with the NCAA.

One such player is the Heisman winner and possibly the greatest dual-threat QB in college football, Lamar Jackson. Rated 86 overall with 86 speed, he is unstoppable, especially with the QB read option. He consistently throws dimes in the middle of the field.

In both CFB 25 and Madden, Lamar’s virtual performance mirrors his real-life abilities. His rushing skills are exceptional, despite critics often disparaging his passing ability and pointing out his over-reliance on the run game. His accolades, including a Heisman and two MVPs, are a testament to his success.