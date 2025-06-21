Did Lamar Jackson Marry Jaime Taylor? Inside Their Long-Distance Relationship Amid Wedding Rumors

Lamar Jackson is a shining star of the gridiron. But he protects his private life from prying eyes. Little is known about his life away from the field, including information about his relationships.

Unlike many partners of high-profile athletes, Jackson’s partner, Jaime Taylor, has chosen to stay out of the spotlight. She maintains no public social media presence and rarely makes public appearances, allowing the couple to preserve their relationship away from the intense scrutiny that often comes with fame.

Taylor has only spoken publicly on rare occasions, but when she does, her admiration for Jackson is clear. In a 2019 interview, she praised his calm demeanor and leadership, especially when facing criticism:

“He’s taught me how to handle criticism. I used to get mad when I’d read stuff. Then I’d look at him, and he’s just fine. He says, ‘Let them do the talking. You don’t have to say anything. Just show them.’”

So, how did the two meet?

Jackson and Taylor first met in high school in Boynton Beach, Florida, and have since maintained a close and enduring partnership.

Their romance began in earnest during the Raven’s final year at the University of Louisville. When Jackson was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Taylor remained behind to complete her studies. The two managed a long-distance relationship spanning over 600 miles—a challenge that only seemed to strengthen their connection, as Taylor remained a quiet pillar of support through Jackson’s early NFL years.

Despite persistent speculation, though, Jackson is not married to Jaime Taylor. The couple has been together since 2017, but there has been no official announcement or credible report confirming a marriage. They do have a child together, though.

In January 2021, the couple welcomed their daughter, Milan. Much like the rest of their relationship, Jackson and Taylor have chosen to keep their family lives private, shielding their child from the public eye and continuing to emphasize discretion in all aspects of their personal lives.