Colorado Safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig Makes His Mother Proud by Gifting Her a New Car

Colorado Buffaloes Safety, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig recently surprised his mother with a luxurious gift- the keys to a brand new Mercedes Benz 2024 AMG. Naturally, such a grand gesture left his mother moved and grateful.

Recently, in a conversation with host Darius Sanders, on the ‘Reach the People Podcast,’ Silmon-Craig shared his happiness in being able to fulfill his long-held dream of giving back to his mother.

During the conversation with Sanders, the college football phenom mentioned that buying a car for his mother was something he had always aspired towards.



“Giving my momma a car like I had, that was probably the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life. It didn’t matter if I spent everything I had in my account on this car; it was worth it just to see her, just to see her.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reach The People Podcast (@reachthepeoplepodcast)

It was just a year earlier that Silmon-Craig had made a promise to himself to buy his mother a car. He spoke about his mother’s situation mentioning how despite her role as a Branch Manager, she drove a black pickup truck. This was something which troubled Silmon-Craig deeply and it pushed him to strive hard for success and make her proud by achieving his goals.

Ultimately, the Colorado safety’s hard work paid off when he finally gave his mother the Mercedes Benz 2024 AMG. The joy and pride in Silmon-Craig’s voice were evident as he shared the moment on the podcast.



After the clips went viral on Instagram, Silmon-Craigs’ mother showed her support for him in the comment section, as she wrote,



“That’s my son and I’m grateful for all the sacrifices I made for him paying of.”



Well, since 2021, college athletes like Silmon-Craig have had the opportunity to benefit from Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals. In Colorado, his on-field performance, including an interception against USC in 2023 boosted his reputation. This has possibly led to sponsorships and endorsements with lucrative contracts which eventually helped him purchase the car.



Having said that, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig’s mother penned a long post of gratitude for her son for spoiling her with luxury.

Silmon-Craig’s Mother Shares an Emotional Post Following Son’s Gesture



Earlier in July, Silmon-Craig surprised his mother with a brand 2024 Mercedes Benz AMG, a luxury car whose starting price is $134,900 (USD). This kind gesture led Silmon-Craig’s mother to come up with a heartfelt write-up for her son on Instagram just like Gen-Z does.

In her July 6 Instagram post, Mama Silmon-Craig looked back on their journey and spoke about the sacrifices she made as a mother just to support her son’s career:



“He really appreciates everything I did for him. Little old Temp from Powderly with that big baby boy at 17 years old—who would have known this was the outcome.”

With a whiff of nostalgia, she also mentioned their humble beginnings and credited their success to divine intervention proclaiming, “GOD DID IT.”

Concluding her message, she thanked Cam’Ron and mentioned how she is grateful that God blessed her with her son. She even encouraged Silmon-Craig to continue nurturing his faith- believing firmly that their journey of blessings is far from over.

As we near the 2024 season, Silmon-Craig is expected to play a key role in the Buffs’ defense. His end focus will be balancing both his on-field performance and academic standing. If he performs well and decides to enter the NFL draft, there’s a chance he could land a professional football contract and make his mother beam with pride.