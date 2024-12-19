Shedeur Sanders Reveals Why Brother Shilo Did Not Attend Travis Hunter’s Heisman Ceremony

The controversy around Travis Hunter’s Heisman ceremony continues to swirl. Deion and Shedeur Sanders were part of Hunter’s entourage at the New York event. Not only that, Travis also flew all his Colorado teammates there to enjoy the show. However, safety Shilo Sanders was nowhere to be seen, sparking polarizing reactions on social media. His brother and star quarterback, Shedeur, quickly came to his defense, though.

Shedeur mentioned the whereabouts of his brother on his latest podcast episode on 2Legendary. Some fans thought Shilo was skipping out of spite for his teammate, but his brother snuffed out those rumors.

“Shilo was at home. He was at home, here, training and working out, getting ready for the game,” Shedeur said. “He knows this is a big game coming up for (us), the bowl game, so he just wanted to stay here and stay focused.”

#21 is Locked In. Shedeur on where Shilo was when everyone was in NY for the Heisman “Shilo was at home. He was training, working out, getting ready for the big game. He wanted to stay here and stay focused” ️ @ShedeurSanders pic.twitter.com/dPG7PNeJwW — JaKi (@JaKiTruth) December 18, 2024

This explains a lot. Shilo hasn’t had the best season for Colorado, and playing well in his last game could boost his draft value. His father and coach, Deion, already came out and said he would be the hardest hitter in this upcoming draft. But the numbers Shilo put up in his senior season are easy to gloss over.

Shilo’s defensive statistics

Shilo ended the regular season with 59 total tackles, which isn’t bad by any means, but it’s down from his 70 last year. He also isn’t even the best safety on the team declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Safety counterpart, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, led the team in tackles and was one of two players to record a defensive touchdown on the team.

Shilo did have some highlights in his senior year, though. Most notably, he had a strip-sack against Utah in a 49-24 pounding. If there’s one thing Shilo is good at, it’s laying the boom.

Shilo also had a scoop and score against Texas Tech, the week prior to Utah. He has intangibles and seems to understand the game; it’s just about him being able to put it all together and compete at a higher level, which draft analysts are skeptical of. So maybe staying home is exactly what he needed. At least, he’s working out and preparing for the big game — does that not show the draft skeptics some heart?

Shilo and his draft stock plummeted last year after it was revealed he needed arm surgery. And injuries could continue to follow him around because of the viciousness in which he plays. He’s also dealt with an ACL tear back at Jackson State to go along with recurring finger issues. He may have great value for where a team can draft him, but he’s also an injury risk and a huge question mark.