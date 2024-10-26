Colorado’s New Investment in Deion Sanders Shows That He Isn’t Going Anywhere, Anytime Soon

Before the beginning of the 2024 season, several speculations were made about Deion Sanders’ future in Colorado. Critics like Skip Bayless even claimed that Deion doesn’t have the patience to stay in Boulder, arguing that he would likely move on to a better program like the USC Trojans. Yet, recent reports show that the ties between the program and Coach Prime are growing stronger by the day.

In a newly surfaced video, Sanders was seen walking into his office, which had received a complete makeover from head to toe, along with the addition of a fully customized personal locker room. As he entered the room, the first words he uttered were, “Jesus, good lord!”

The famous ‘Prime Time’ Deion Sanders quote, “You look good, you feel good, you feel good, you play good, you play good, they pay good,” was inscribed on the walls of the locker room. Prime’s logo and the Buffaloes logo were also printed all over in iconic black and golden colors.

The Buffs’ head coach was visibly pleased with the design and even mentioned how he wants the same team to create something similar back at his “crib.”

These fancy new changes to Deion’s place of work seem to reassure fans that he won’t be making a move in the near future, or at least until next season, despite the brewing predictions. Otherwise, these types of investments wouldn’t really make sense.

Coach prime got a personal locker room made in his office .. now you tell me does this look like a coach who plans on leaving in the next few months ?? #wecoming #primestaying Sb:Momma T goes crazy with the interior designs pic.twitter.com/lQ35yjn0Nj — Dalvin truth (@dalvinthetruth) October 25, 2024

Moreover, Deion has a big job to do for the 2025 season since most of his star players will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, leaving him to bolster the squad to its best condition.

Coach Prime’s team will lose vital players next season

The 2023 season ended on a tragic note for the Buffaloes. With a terrible 4-8 record and a mass exodus of over 40 players, Coach Prime was brought to his very knees. Fortunately, he was able to redevelop the team from a messy state and curated it into a team that is currently at 5 wins, which the program hasn’t witnessed since 2019. And they achieved that feat in just seven games.

Though they’re having a phenomenal season so far, things will only get harder for the head coach next season when Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Shilo leave for the NFL.

Both Shedeur and Shilo were close to declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, but Deion decided to keep his sons for one more year. He’s coached his two sons all their lives but will now have to watch them pave their own paths in pro football from a distance.

So, when Shilo, Shedeur, and Travis depart for the big league, Prime will have to fill those gaps with equally talented players. It’s almost an impossible task, but for Colorado to thrive and potentially win the championship in the coming years, the head coach will need to ramp up his scouting efforts.