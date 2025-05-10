“When Things Don’t Go Great, It’s All My Fault”: Deion Sanders’ DC Has No Problem Accepting His Mistakes Infront of College Players

If you’re wondering how Colorado’s defense flipped the script last season, it all starts with Rob Livingston. The former Bengals assistant came in quietly under Deion Sanders’ coaching staff, took over a broken unit, and left no doubt about who was responsible for its transformation. And now, Livingston’s not only returning, but he’s also returning as the highest-paid assistant coach in Colorado football history.

For those out of the loop, the Buffs’ DC recently signed a two-year deal worth $3.1 million, and after the turnaround he helped engineer, it’s not hard to see why.

In his first season as Colorado’s defensive coordinator, the Buffs went from allowing 34.8 points per game in 2023 to just 23.1 in 2024. They led the Big 12 in sacks, topped the league in fumble recoveries, and were top-three in interceptions. The numbers speak — but Livingston’s leadership style might speak even louder.

In a recent sit-down on Thee Pregame Show with host Unk, Livingston opened up about what it means to lead — and more importantly, to take the fall when things go south.

“When things go great, the players should get all the credit — they’re the ones making plays,” he said. “But when things don’t go great? It’s all my fault.”

That type of accountability, especially in college football, is rare. But it’s also intentional.

“Too often in positions of power, when it goes great, people want all the credit. And when it doesn’t, they start pointing fingers,” Livingston added. “The coaches I look up to — Marvin Lewis, Paul Guenther, Al Golden, Mike Zimmer — they never operated that way. And that’s who I want to be.”

And if you’re wondering where that level of clarity and self-awareness comes from, look no further than the head coach. For Deion Sanders didn’t just hire Rob Livingston — he empowered him, gave autonomy and trusted him to shape the defense and own it, win or lose.

For long-time CFB fans, this won’t be surprising as it has been Deion Sanders’ blueprint from Day 1. Since arriving in Boulder in late 2022, Coach Prime hasn’t just rebuilt a football team — he’s rebuilt an identity. The Buffs were 1–11 before Sanders showed up. Two years later, they went 9–4, played in the Alamo Bowl, and became appointment viewing every Saturday.

Recruiting? Up. Applications? Up. National buzz? Through the roof. And now, Deion Sanders is building a staff that mirrors his values — direct, accountable, and committed to student-athlete growth beyond the field.

In fact, a glimpse of this was seen recently when he brought in Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to coach the running backs. So it’s not just about Xs and Os anymore — it’s about credibility and culture. And Livingston’s leadership fits that mould perfectly.

“I think when times are tough, if the guys know, ‘Hey, this dude’s got our back,’ they’ll play fast, they’ll play free. And that’s all you can ask.”

In a world where coaches often talk about culture, Rob Livingston lives it. And with Deion Sanders leading the way, Colorado’s not just building a contender — they’re building a standard.