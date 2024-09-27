Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury Had the Perfect Reaction To Jayden Daniels Dodging Interceptions

While many earmarked Caleb Williams to be the standout QB of this season, it’s instead Jayden Daniels who has been flawless so far. The Commanders QB has been so “flawless” that he hasn’t thrown a single interception in his first three career starts. There cannot be a better start to a rookie QB’s career than what Daniels is having currently and his OC knows it.

Advertisement

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury recently interacted with the media after a training session and answered the queries behind Jayden Daniels’ stunning start to the season. Right off the bat, a reporter noted that Daniels hadn’t been intercepted yet.

Before the question arrived, Kliff cut the journalist off as he didn’t want the press to manifest an interception for Daniels. “Oh, don’t do that to him, don’t do that to him,” said the Commanders OC jokingly.

Right after, the question arrived – “Why is Jayden Daniels really good?” This is a dream question for most coaches and luckily for Kingsbury, the answer was expectedly simple.

Kliff attributed Daniel’s proficiency to how maturely he takes decisions on the field. The OC noted that right from scanning the options on the field to the right kind of throw, Daniels maturely handles these facets of his game.

The OC also didn’t shy away from admitting that Daniels has also been a bit conservative so far due to the team’s poor turnover resistance. Regardless, the OC is proud of how well his ward has adapted to the growing needs of the team.

“He just sees the field. He is a quick processor, you know, good decision maker, obviously, and he knows when the party’s over… he knows to throw it away or when to scramble and not force it in harm’s way… And we’re not built right now to overcome a lot of turnovers. He knows that. So we’re trying to stay on schedule, be efficient, stay ahead of the chains.”

Hearing the coach publicly shower glowing words on oneself is one of the best feelings of a player. Luckily for Jayden Daniels, the good times didn’t end here.

Jayden Daniels’ Madden ranking increases

Before the season began, Jayden Daniels wasn’t among the top 20 of the rookies rated in Madden 25. But with his performances on the field, the Commanders QB showed that the ratings awarded to him before the season [75] were a poor reflection of his talents.

Luckily, EA Sports realized this. The developers thus rectified their mistake by increasing Jayden Daniels’ overall rating by 1, taking his new rating to 76 on Madden 25.

Jayden Daniels is now a 76 overall in Madden 25 His overall increased +1 pic.twitter.com/kVHSpxiKn4 — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) September 26, 2024

While there is still a sizeable distance from the highest-rated rookie Joe Alt [79], if Daniels continues performing this way, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him eclipse the Chargers rookie.