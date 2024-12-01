Matt Ryan Denies There Being a ‘Kliff Cliff’, Claiming OC Kingsbury Has “Done an Excellent Job With Jayden Daniels”

A popular theory has begun to circulate in the NFL community when it comes to Kliff Kingsbury and his coaching acumen. During his time with the Arizona Cardinals, it was common for the offense to perform worse in the second half of the season. Now, many believe the same trend has followed Kingsbury to Washington. However, former NFL QB Matt Ryan gives that theory a thumbs down.

Advertisement

During the NFL on CBS pregame show, Ryan detailed why he doesn’t see the “Kliff cliff” happening anytime soon, and it starts with Jayden Daniels. The rookie quarterback has surpassed all expectations, and Kingsbury has done an exceptional job to help the Heisman winner blossom, Ryan believes.

“One of the things I want to see with a young quarterback is using tempo. 45 of their 67 snaps last week were no-huddle. The other thing I like, get him involved in the run game.”

Are the Commanders going off the ‘Kliff Cliff?’ Matt Ryan: “I do not see it… I think Kliff Kingsbury’s done an excellent job with Jayden Daniels.” pic.twitter.com/tDaO5vqry4 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 1, 2024

The Commanders ran two QB-designed runs in the first seven plays of their last game. It’s clear that the rookie QB has been the focal point in the offense, and Kingsbury is taking advantage of Daniels’ crazy athleticism.

Even though the Commanders have dropped their last three games in a row, all have been close, one-digit losses. It started with a 28-27 defeat to the Steelers at home, followed by a 26-18 loss in Philly. After another 34-26 loss to the Cowboys at home last weekend, Commanders fans feel like the sky is falling.

But the Commanders should be just fine. As Ryan argues, the problem hasn’t been with Kingsbury and the playcalling. If anything, the late-game defense has really let them down in recent weeks. They’ve allowed 68 of their last 88 points in the second half. This problem should fall more on the shoulders of defensive-minded head coach, Dan Quinn.

It will be interesting to see if the Commanders’ defense will shape up in the coming weeks.

Fast forward to the game today against the Tennessee Titans, and Ryan’s comments are ringing true. The Commanders obliterated the Titans as they hopped out to a 28-7 lead in the first half. Everything Kingsbury has dialed up seems to be working, whether it’s the run or pass.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. ripped off a 40-yard TD run just three plays into the Commanders’ first drive of the day. They followed that up with a Jayden Daniels TD run and two Terry McLaurin TD receptions. Daniels is slicing and dicing yet another NFL defense on his way to an eighth win of the season.

The Titans showcased a strong comeback in the second half and tallied 12 points. However, the Commanders came on top with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, which put their lead even more out of reach for the opponents.