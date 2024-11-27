Conan O’Brien Fan Jason Kelce’s ‘Late Night Show’ Is Former Center’s Way of Staying Close to His Football Pals

Jason Kelce hasn’t wasted a moment ever since he hung up his cleats earlier this year, from diving into broadcasting to even making a surprise appearance at WWE WrestlingMania XL. Now, the former center is set to venture into television as a late-night host — something he definitely got inspiration from Conan O’Brien.

After announcing his upcoming show on Thursday, Jason discussed the ‘why’ behind his decision with Travis Kelce on their New Heights podcast. The former center revealed that the idea came to him while deliberating over how to spend his ample free time, and it led to the decision of a late-night show, football style. And who better than his former teammates to join the panel?

Jason assured listeners that most of the episodes (five in total) will feature his former Eagles teammates, some current. In his first season away from the gridiron, he has already started to miss the camaraderie he had with “the guys,” so inviting them over and hanging out was the best decision, he felt.

So, what can fans and Jason’s former teammates expect from the late-night show? Jason revealed that the show will feature live music and the panel will be able to interact with a live audience.

“Well, I was trying to figure out what to do now that I am retired,” said the former Philadelphia star. “Honestly, the way I thought about it it’d be fun to have live music and to do something in front of a live setting of people and I was like what has that, oh yeah, late-night shows had that.”

The retired athlete loves the “old iconic NFL songs” that transport one to the “middle of football.” And this is how the idea of live music came about, with the Philly band Snacktime already set to perform on the show.

The show will begin shooting in January next year, so by that time, several of his teammates will be free from football responsibilities. Co-host Travis was quite hyped too, as he was heard requesting to be featured on the show. “Pick me, pick me,” joked the tight end.

The elder brother assured Travis that he was “more than welcome” to come on the show, making the Chiefs tight end punch the air in celebration.

Jason’s passion for his latest venture was crystal clear as he shared more details about the upcoming show while sharing who his favorite late-night show host was growing up.

Jason Kelce used to watch Conan O’Brien growing up

When asked by his brother which TV host was his favorite to watch, now that he was becoming one, Jason immediately had a clear answer: “I’ve always loved Conan” The 37-year-old confessed how he has been a fan of O’Brien’s late-night shows and used to watch them at his friend’s house after their sports practice.

“We used to have sleepovers (in high school) because we had hockey practice in the morning or some tournament. And we would be up as kids watching Conan on the little TV up in the attic.”

While Jason gushed about Conan, Travis couldn’t control his chuckles, never aware of his brother’s love for the host. “You’re a Conan guy? I never knew this,” the tight end remarked.

While the Kelce brothers’ banter is enjoyable as usual, their fans have something exciting to look forward to next year. ‘They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce’ will begin airing on ESPN on Jan. 3, as NFL teams conclude the regular season, with some heading into the playoffs.