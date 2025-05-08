“Congrats to Your Assistant”: Fans Can’t Believe Travis Hunter Completed His Anthropology Degree With a 4.0 GPA

Travis Hunter played both ways in college successfully, and he refused to entertain the notion of not doing the same in the NFL. He likes to do it all, and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded up to draft him No. 2 overall a couple of weeks ago, are going to let him. But he’s not just a do-it-all guy on the field; he likes to be well-rounded off the field as well.

To that end, Hunter actually completed a full degree in anthropology despite spending just three years in college; one at Jackson State and two at Colorado. He graduated with a perfect 4.0 GPA as well, which made the achievement much more impressive.

That academic dedication paid off in more ways than one. It allowed Hunter to do something rare for student-athletes headed to the pros: attend his graduation ceremony. Colorado held their cap-and-gown event on Thursday, and Hunter was there, looking as happy as could be.

Hunter actually started off as a psychology major during his first year in college at Jackson State. However, he eventually switched over to anthropology. In an interview with USA TODAY back in September, he broke down why he decided to get a degree in anthropology, which is the science of human beings.

“I’m an anthropology major, and I really enjoy learning about different cultures and how they interact with one another. Being able to learn about these cultures and skills is incredibly beneficial to me, even when playing football,” said the two-way star.

“I have the opportunity to learn the importance of accepting and interacting with other people and playing with other people despite their cultural or ethnic makeup.”

Unfortunately, because he’s Travis Hunter and played for Deion Sanders at Colorado, even his graduation drew some hate. One Twitter user responded to the video of Hunter at graduation with: “Congrats to your assistant who took all those tests for you Good luck in the future!”

However, the rest of the replies were generally positive and supportive of Hunter putting an emphasis on his education. “This Sh*t to brag about“, said one.

“Congratulations, young man. Well done!” said another. Another celebrated his true student-athlete nature: “Got that degree and was drafted second overall. I love seeing athletes complete their education despite being drafted. Congrats.“

Despite the graduation being in Colorado on Thursday, Hunter still intends to be back in Florida for the Jaguars’ rookie minicamp, which starts on May 10. Hunter won’t let his graduation keep him from starting his Jaguars career off on the right foot. He’s really trying to do it all, and so far, he’s succeeding.