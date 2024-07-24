Consistent Aaron Donald Never Had an Off Day, He Was Always On: Rams HC Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay recently opened up about his experience coaching one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive tackles in history. Speaking on “The Athletic NFL” podcast, McVay’s first thought about coaching Aaron Donald was simple: it was a “blessing.”

Advertisement

Coach McVay painted a picture of Donald’s relentless work ethic. According to him, Donald never believed in taking a day off. His consistency in practice day after day set him apart, always pushing to be at his best. The Rams head coach added,

“He was always on, he was always locked in, he always had a purpose. The one thing that I love the most about the guy, you hear him talk and everybody’s like ‘well, he’s still playing at a first-team All-Pro level, one of the best players in the world.’”

This unwavering dedication paid off big time. It got Donald three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and an impressive 10 Pro Bowl appearances in his 10-year career. But for Donald, football wasn’t just a seasonal job. McVay revealed that the star player worked on his skills and performance year-round, pouring every ounce of emotional, physical, and mental effort into being the best.

McVay acknowledged the toll this intense focus took on the former Los Angeles Rams‘ DT. Yet, it was precisely this level of commitment that Donald had prepared himself for throughout his career.

The coach also shared a more personal side of their relationship. When Donald allowed McVay into his life, building a strong personal connection, McVay got to see a different side of the NFL superstar.

Sean McVay Reveals How Family Was Of Utmost Importance to Aaron Donald

Sean McVay shared that the “coolest thing” about Aaron Donald was that he was a man deeply committed to both his profession and his family. When Donald used to step away from training, his focus immediately shifted to being a good father to his children and a good husband to his wife, Erica.

McVay added that even though “the loyalty of his family” was so important in Donald’s life, it never negatively impacted his on-field performance. Instead, it seemed to fuel Donald’s desire to build a lasting legacy for his children.

“He was all about the right stuff, man,” McVay shared. “He just wanted to win a championship so much that he wanted to elevate the people around him.”

McVay also revealed that he sensed Donald’s impending retirement during his final season. “It was really cool to see last year, the joy that he played with,” McVay said. “I knew, he didn’t need to tell me, I knew it was his last year.”

And now, with Aaron Donald’s playing days behind him, McVay only expressed happiness for his former defensive powerhouse. Much because, after years of consistent, tireless effort on the field, Donald can now fully focus on his family and the life he’s built away from football.