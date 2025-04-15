Rams DC Chris Shula Reveals Real Reason Behind Aaron Donald’s Retirement at 32

While the average length of an NFL career is 3-4 years, it’s hard to see someone quit football when they are performing well and at the peak of their powers. While Barry Sanders hung up his cleats after ten seasons in 1999 because of a lack of winning culture or playoff success, Aaron Donald had no such problem. However, after ten seasons and a Super Bowl success, the Rams’ star defender decided to call it a day on a high. But why? His former pass-rushing coordinator, Chris Shula, revealed the real reason behind it.

On the latest episode of the Green Light podcast, Shula reflected on Aaron Donald’s retirement and the impact it had on the Rams. He believed that Donald easily had another decade of football in him, given how dominant he remained right up until the end. But Donald didn’t want to keep playing if he couldn’t give the game his all. As Shula put it, “He didn’t want to cheat the system.”

The Rams’ defensive coordinator shared that Donald held himself to an incredibly high standard—so much so that he insisted on participating in every offseason workout, including OTAs and training camp, even when his status meant he didn’t have to. That kind of commitment was rare, and it defined his approach to the game.

“I think for him he just never wanted to for lack of a better term, cheat the system where he wasn’t going to be the guy that didn’t go to every single OTA, didn’t put every single thing he had in even though he probably could show up for training camp a few weeks and still be a really good dominant player for us. He was the guy, either he was all in or not,” Shula explained.

So when Donald decided to retire, it marked a major turning point for the Rams’ defense. Without him, the spotlight shifted to the younger players. It was a tough adjustment—not just emotionally, but strategically. Opposing offenses are always planned around Aaron Donald. His presence on the field made life easier for everyone else on defense. Now, with him gone, everything changed.

Offensive coordinators will test the Rams in new ways, throwing different looks and schemes they may not have encountered before. Young players will be tasked with new responsibilities and larger roles in the defensive system. It’s a challenge, no doubt—but one that the Rams have no choice but to embrace.

Aaron played 154 games for the Rams, making 543 tackles, and 111 sacks, deflected 21 passes, and caused 24 forced fumbles. He was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, making 10 Pro Bowls, and was an 8-time First Team All-Pro while also winning one Super Bowl to cap off an impressive career.

Shula didn’t expect all those changes and underestimated what it would be like to play without the 10-time Pro Bowler.

Donald’s presence dictated the play calling for the Rams’ defense

Aaron Donald’s larger-than-life presence on the edge of the Rams’ defense shaped the entire unit’s identity. Just placing him out there was enough—he did the heavy lifting, constantly disrupting offensive rhythm by demanding double teams and drawing attention. His impact made life significantly easier for defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

Now, without Donald anchoring that front, the responsibility shifts to younger players like Jared Verse and Braden Fisk. They’re expected to step into much bigger roles—reading offenses, adjusting to new looks, and making plays under pressure.

Offensive coordinators will test them in ways they haven’t experienced yet—using tactics like chips and extra protection to throw off their timing. These young defenders now have to understand how to handle those strategies and what they mean for their individual responsibilities within the defensive line. For that, they are constantly in the film room, understanding schemes and tactics.

Without the three-time Defensive Player of the Year on the field, the offensive playbook instantly expands. Opposing teams no longer need to design around Donald’s dominance, which opens the door for deeper, longer-developing plays. Quarterbacks can operate with more confidence, knowing they’re not under constant siege from the edge.

“I think we probably underestimated just how different it was without him. You can line him up and dictate the turn every single time to go to where you are really studying protections and trying to find out the rules. Now, we have some guys that have those expectations. Now, they got to account for an edge guy. We do studies and that’s the biggest thing,” Shula outlined.

It’s been two seasons since Aaron Donald retired, and the Rams have handled the transition with a clear sense of direction. Determined to rebuild their defense, they’ve made it a priority to stockpile young talent through the draft. As a result, the roster now features a strong core of defensive players aged 25 or younger.

Following Donald’s retirement, the Rams had four notable defensive linemen on the roster: Kobie Turner, Desjuan Johnson, Bobby Brown III, and Cory Durden. Most of them were drafted in 2023—a class assembled with the knowledge that it would be Donald’s final season.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Rams doubled down on their defensive focus, selecting edge rusher Jared Verse, defensive tackle Braden Fiske, linebacker Brennan Johnson, and defensive lineman Tyler Davis. These additions continued the franchise’s mission of building a fast, physical, and youthful defense.

Looking ahead to this year’s draft, many expect the Rams to stay the course. One name already linked to them is Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell—a versatile, athletic prospect who could be another key piece in their defensive resurgence.