Cooper Kupp Uses His Viral Week 1 Catch to Promote His California-Based Coffee Business

Cooper Kupp is undeniably one of the best wide receivers in the league—when he is fit. And while injuries have made his career graph inconsistent, Cooper makes up for it by consistently making the toughest of catches look easy. A fine example of this was seen in Week 1, where his catch went viral enough to be creatively used as a meme by various organizations, including his own coffee brand.

With just 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Matthew Stafford sent a deep pass to Cooper in hopes of gaining crucial yards. While some receivers might have missed the ball entirely, Kupp somehow matched its pace and made a diving catch.

Naturally, the brief clip of this catch instantly went viral, and one of the most creative memes from the clip came from Cooper’s own brand—Dodo Coffee Company.

The reel by the California-based brand depicted a universal reason many of us are late for the office—the last-minute queue while grabbing our mandatory morning coffee. To capture that same frustration, the visuals showed a Dodo Coffee-themed cup replacing the ball, with Cooper diving to catch his coffee. Did it spill? See for yourselves:

But the fun didn’t end there. The real banter was in the comments section of the reel, where Cooper and Anna had fun interacting with fellow Instagrammers.

Cooper and wife Anna banter with an innocent netizen

The top comment on the reel was Anna’s, in which she quoted the on-air commentator from the viral clip, “He’s a heck of a guy.” The banter, however, was started off by a netizen who asked if Cooper knew that a company called Dodo was using him to promote their coffee.

The coffee company’s official handle instantly joined in on the fun by tagging Cooper for approval. “IDK, let’s check. (Cooper Kupp) we all good here?” sarcastically commented Dodo’s social media team.

Anna also joined in the fun by letting the user know that Dodo coffee runs through the NFL receiver’s veins. “He’s got Dodo Coffee running through his veins my guy,” she wrote.

The final blow expectedly came from Cooper, who simply commented “Approved” to his company’s question earlier. Overall, it was a fun interaction between the Kupps and a confused fan.

For Cooper, starting his own coffee brand stemmed from a personal experience of seeing his teammates consume syrup-laden coffees first thing in the morning. For the wide receiver, this was a travesty, as he believes athletes should take the utmost care of their bodies.

Therefore, he started his brand to give a healthy and empowering alternative to the Starbucks of the world.