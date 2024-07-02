Cooper Kupp’s Wife Anna Shares Why 2023 Season Was “So Much More Difficult” for Her Husband

Cooper Kupp is aiming for a rebound season after two quieter years. However, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver recently acknowledged that the 2023 NFL season was particularly tough for him during a sit-down podcast conversation with his wife, Anna.

On ‘Daily Grind,’ the Super Bowl LVI MVP and his wife discussed how the 2023 NFL season brought both challenges and growth to their relationship. She compared this to Cooper’s rookie season, which was harder because they felt isolated and didn’t share their struggles with each other. Anna shared,

“Last season, the 2023 season, was so much more difficult in the amount of things you were walking through, but it was so much more enjoyable for us to walk through it. You know, it was still really really hard, and there were such hard things, but because we did it together, we were able to find joy.”

Cooper and Anna are now focused on continuing to strengthen their bond this season by setting boundaries to protect their marriage from external pressures. Communication is crucial for them, and they intend to make an effort to stay in touch and support each other through all the challenges they face.

On a brighter note, Anna added that keeping up with their wild bunch of kids is a whole other adventure. Although their three sons, Cooper Jameson Kupp, Cypress Stellar Kupp, and Solas Reign Kupp, always keep her on her toes, she loves making a list of all the funny, yet absurd things they say, especially their eldest, who uses ‘funked up’ quite a bit.

Before diving into the conversation about the difficulties of last season, Cooper also opened up about how his rookie season setbacks affected his personal life.

Cooper Reveals Emotional Toll of Rookie Year Mistakes

During the conversation, Anna shared that she felt weighed down by Cooper’s every perceived mistake during his rookie NFL season. He would bring his struggles home, isolate himself, and neglect communication, leaving her feeling helpless and unable to offer support.

The star wide receiver agreed, acknowledging that he had carried the weight of his poor plays, such as dropping a touchdown pass in Week 4 and fumbling on the two-yard line against the Vikings.

“I think in rookie year, there were some very clear failures, like dropping a game-winning pass in week four; fumbling on the two-yard line against Minnesota. Times like that made you feel like you were carrying the weight of the world.”

Nevertheless, the power couple learned quite a bit along the way. They realized that while it is acceptable to bring work issues home, discussing them to overcome them openly is equally crucial.

Looking back from 2017 to now, it’s amazing how much Cooper and Anna have grown. They are a team, and that makes all the difference.