“Cost Broncos 3 Points”: Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Sean Payton Over First Free-Kick FG Attempt in 48 Years

A free-kick field goal was the storyline of tonight’s game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. As the game neared halftime, it didn’t appear Los Angeles would prevail over Denver tonight. But as it so often does in the NFL, one play changed everything. As the Chargers won over the Broncos, it was HC Sean Payton that everyone blamed for the loss.

With eight seconds left in the first half, the Broncos punted to the Chargers. The clock expired on the down, but a kick catch interference penalty on Denver during Los Angeles’ attempted fair catch gave them one untimed play.

There’s no telling how the game would have played out if the Chargers didn’t get the opportunity for a free kick. But there’s reason for the Broncos to be kicking themselves. Their momentum and opportunity for a 28-10 lead literally evaporated in seconds. Denver legend Shannon Sharpe and other analysts were disgusted with Payton’s handling of the situation.

That’s on Sean Peyton. Just run the . Trying 2 be fcking cute cost Broncos 3 pts. #DumbFootball — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 20, 2024

#Chargers take advantage of running into returner to steal 3 points at end of half. According to what I am seeing, it is the first free kick converted field goal since 1976. Ugly ending to great first half for #Broncos. Payton got greedy. Should have run out clock after going… — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 20, 2024

Prior to the punt that set the stage for the free kick, the Broncos led 21-10 with 41 seconds remaining in the half. Los Angeles had two timeouts; if Denver ran the ball three times, the half would have ended in conventional fashion.

Instead, Broncos head coach Sean Payton called a pass on 2nd-and-13. Bo Nix’s attempt fell incomplete, allowing the Chargers to stop the clock on the ensuing third down.

That’s where history was made. The Chargers brought on kicker Cameron Dicker for a 57-yard free kick. The play – which functions as a kickoff, but awards the kicking team points if the ball goes through the uprights (like a field goal) – hadn’t been successfully converted since 1976. Dicker changed that with one swing of his leg.

The rarest of the rare NFL plays: A free kick for 3 points. Credit to #Chargers special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken for immediately recognizing the situation and talking through it with Jim Harbaugh and officials. pic.twitter.com/uH8ZqolPOC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2024

The entire complexion of the game changed from the sequence. Los Angeles, boosted by the unexpected points, outscored Denver 21-6 in the second half to complete the season sweep.

The Chargers, by virtue of their two victories over the Broncos, now hold the head-to-head tiebreaker between the two clubs for playoff positioning.

Broncos playoff positioning stumbles

The Broncos would have clinched a playoff berth with a win tonight. Now, they need losses from the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Indianapolis Colts to lock up a spot this weekend.

To miss out on the postseason altogether, Denver would have to lose out and have the Dolphins and/or Bengals win out. In all, NFL.com suggests the Broncos still have an 85% chance to make the playoffs.

However, they made things much more precarious with this loss. The Broncos face the Bengals in Week 17. A Cincinnati win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, plus another triumph versus Denver would put the two squads just one game apart in the standings.

The Broncos would then have to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18 to ensure they reach the playoffs.

Sure, the Chiefs could have the No. 1 seed wrapped up by then. If they don’t, having to play Patrick Mahomes with a playoff bid on the line isn’t ideal.

And it may have been avoided entirely if Payton ran the ball. If Denver somehow slides out of the postseason bracket in two weeks, fans might never forgive the Broncos HC for his call tonight.