“Couldn’t Have Made it This Far Without You”: Jayden Daniels Shares Heartfelt Post Thanking God After Making the Playoffs in His Rookie Season

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels has been on fire all season. He capped off his perfect 12-wins rookie season with a spot in the playoffs. Thanks to him, the Washington Commanders are in the postseason for the first time since 2020. But he wants to thank someone else for this achievement.

After their playoff berth became official, Daniels took to Instagram to give thanks to God for helping him get this far. “God, I couldn’t have made it this far without you. Thank you,” the post he shared on his Instagram story read.

The former LSU standout concluded the 2024 regular season by completing 331 of 480 passing attempts for 3,568 yards, along with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Additionally, he rushed the ball 148 times for 891 yards and scored six touchdowns. This impressive performance, coupled with the Commanders’ remarkable success, positions him as a strong contender for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

However, his near-perfect season hit a snag during the last game of the season against the Cowboys. Daniels was benched in the second half of the game due to reported leg soreness and the game was finished by Marcus Mariota.

This inspired fear in the hearts of Commanders fans who’re happy they’re going to the playoffs but fearful of how they’re going to fare without Daniels leading the charge. Fortunately, he has a lot to thank God for as the supposed injury is nothing to worry about.

“100 percent,” Daniels had said after the game when asked if he would’ve played through the leg soreness if it had been a must-win game. “They would’ve had to drag me off the field,” the first-year signal caller had said. This should put some Commanders’ fans hearts at ease.