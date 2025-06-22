Jayden Daniels Jokes That Deebo Samuel’s Addition Will Give His Stat Sheet a Massive Boost

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels did the unimaginable last season. He turned the Commanders’ franchise around by helping them win the division and finish the regular season with a 12-5 record, just a year after ending in last place in the NFC East with a 4-13 mark.

Daniels also led the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 33 years. It was, arguably, an unprecedented run. He threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns, and also rushed for 891 yards and six scores. After such a star-studded rookie season, the former LSU star is expected to reach new heights in his sophomore year.

The Commanders have done their part, too, adding a few new pieces to their offense this season, but no pickup was bigger than the team acquiring wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. With Terry McLaurin already established as a reliable No. 1 target, Samuel gives Jayden Daniels a dynamic second option who can significantly elevate the passing game. So, it’s no surprise the young quarterback seems very excited about the move.

Speaking at a Fanatics Fest event over the weekend, Daniels shared his thoughts on the addition of Samuel. With a smile on his face, he said having the wideout in the lineup should make his job a whole lot easier. And he’s hoping it shows up on the stat sheet, too.

“I’m excited to throw him a little screen and hopefully on the stat sheet it says touchdown for 80 yards, and I didn’t have to do any of the work,” Daniels said.

“I’m excited. He’s a great person, great in the locker room, so we’re gonna see, hopefully, a lot of touchdowns,” he added.

“I’m excited to throw him a screen and hopefully on the stat sheet it says a touchdown for 80 yards and I didn’t have to do any of the work.” — Jayden Daniels on Deebo Samuel being the newest addition to the Commanders offense. pic.twitter.com/fsd3yG5wqo — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) June 21, 2025

Samuel is a versatile option for Daniels. He’s shown he can be effective in the backfield (365 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 2021). The same goes for his receiving game, as he racked up 1,405 yards that year. He hasn’t been as productive over the last few seasons, though. One reason is his health, as he’s missed at least two games in each of the past three seasons.

The Commanders also added wide receiver Michael Gallup and brought back Noah Brown, forming a solid wide receiver corps. They made a big move as well by acquiring offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans. Tunsil was named to his fifth Pro Bowl last season.

Do you think Daniels will replicate, or elevate, his success during the 2025–2026 season?