“Cowboys Have Become One Big Kardashian Event”: Colin Cowherd Says Dallas Got Glitz & Cash But No Soul

The Cowboys’ 2024 season has definitely started off on the wrong foot. In the offseason, Coach McCarthy shelled out big money to multiple players and the Cowboys had high hopes for 2024. However, despite writing big cheques, the team hasn’t made a remarkable start.

In the first three games of the season, the Dallas team had losses against the Ravens and the Saints and only scored one win against a troubled Browns team.

The underwhelming performance didn’t go unnoticed as Colin Cowherd called out the team for their bad show on the Colin Cowherd podcast, creatively comparing them to the Kardashian family:

“The Cowboys have become one big Kardashian event. There’s drama, there’s glitz, there’s glamour, there’s money, most of it is just a big illusion, and they both have the most gullible of people who worship them.

His harsh criticism came as a reaction to the team’s repetitive failure as he even took a shot at owner Jerry Jones:

“The Cowboys and the Kardashians are great at taking your money and Jerry Jones has mastered that.”

The entire off-season became the Cowboys show, as Jones kept everyone on their toes. With multiple key players waiting for their contracts, the off-season was a “will they, won’t they” affair as Jones waited till the very last minute to sign his key players.

But the off-season was just drama, as despite spending millions, the team re-signed key players, but didn’t make any major changes in the roster, signing only one player in free agency.

As Cowherd claimed the Cowboys got “bullied” in every game, he blamed Dallas’s “weak roster” for the team’s pitfalls.

Sure, three games aren’t enough to judge the team’s performance, but with the team grabbing all the headlines in the off-season, the NFL world was definitely waiting for a better showing than this.

Additionally, this season is instrumental for Mike McCarthy’ who’s future in Dallas hangs in the balance. He is in the last year of his deal with the chances of renewal going down with every bad performance.

Adam Schefter on Coach McCarthy’s future in Dallas

While appearing on the Pat McCafee show, veteran analyst Schefter claimed that despite a lot of ups and downs, Jerry Jones won’t rush in taking a call on the long-time coach’s future.

He added that the biggest problem with the team is their failure to sign good players like Derrick Henry, who handed the Cowboys a decisive loss on Sunday, and who would have improved the offense’s rushing capabilities.

After a strong 2023 show, a free agent Henry was linked to many teams including the Cowboys but was signed by the Ravens. In the Week 3 game, he was instrumental in the team’s win over the Cowboys as he scored 2 touchdowns and had 151 rushing yards.

McCarthy has been with the team since 2020 and took the team to the playoffs three times but his failure in the postseason has been a long-standing issue for the team which last won a title in 1995.