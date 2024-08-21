“Cowboys Miss Playoffs”: Colin Cowherd Drops 5 Bold NFL Predictions For 2024 Season

Feb 1, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

With a week left before the regular season, Colin Cowherd jumped into his annual tradition of predicting what’s to come. He opted to steer clear of mundane predictions – such, as Josh Allen’s potential success – and instead ventured into the more audacious territory by predicting potentially unexpected outcomes, and one prediction wasn’t such good news for the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowherd didn’t hold back when talking about the Cowboys and foresaw that they might just fall short of making it to the playoffs this season, saying:

“I think Dallas narrowly misses the playoffs. They have the quietest, least talented running back room, in my opinion, in the league.”

This imbalance on offense will only increase the pressure on Dak Prescott, whose performance has historically taken a hit when he had to throw more than 40 times in a game—a situation where Prescott has a concerning career record of 8 wins and 18 losses, the analyst predicted.

Cowherd emphasized how the NFC has become extremely competitive over the years, which makes it hard for the Cowboys to reach the playoffs.

Furthermore, he suggested that if the team cannot figure out contract negotiations their star receiver, CeeDee Lamb, their season could spiral out of control and potentially lead to head coach, Mike McCarthy being on thin ice by mid-October.

After talking about the Cowboys’ precarious situation, Cowherd dropped four more bold predictions:

Cowherd predicts ORTY winner, first coach to be sacked, and more

Talking about the New Orleans Saints, Cowherd forecasted that head coach, Dennis Allen would be the first coach to be let go this season. With the Saints failing to reach playoffs for two years and facing competition in the NFC South’s Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, Cowherd sees a tough road ahead for New Orleans.

He pointed out their early season struggle while facing playoff-caliber teams in the six games and a lack of excitement in their offensive plays. Consequently, Cowherd believes that Allen’s time at the helm might come to a sudden end.

When it comes to standout performances by players, the analyst predicted that Jayden Daniels from Washington would clinch the Offensive Rookie of the Year title. Despite facing competition from players like Caleb Williams, the analyst believes Daniels’ agility will set him apart like Robert Griffin III’s impressive rookie season.

He hopes that Daniels will depend more on his running abilities compared to Caleb, which could improve his performance. With the guidance of OC Cliff Kingsbury, known for his expertise in working with quarterbacks, Cowherd believes Daniels has the potential to surprise many this season and secure the rookie award.

Shifting focus to the Los Angeles Rams, Cowherd expressed confidence in their ability to make it to the NFC Championship game. He commended their offense led by players such as Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, and experienced quarterback Matthew Stafford.

In his last prediction, Cowherd surprisingly chose Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers QB as his MVP pick. Having shown potential in the 10 games of the previous season, Love’s impressive performances have convinced Cowherd that he will continue to excel in 2024.

The analyst mentioned how voter fatigue towards established MVP contenders like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes might give Love an advantage. Additionally, Love is surrounded by up-and-coming talents such, as Josh Jacobs, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Luke Musgrave, and Christian Watson, who all could propel Love to MVP status, per Cowherd.