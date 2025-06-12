Bo Nix Gets a Better Rank Than Aaron Rodgers as Colin Cowherd Names Top 9 AFC QBs

Colin Cowherd has never shied away from bold takes, and his latest quarterback rankings prove it once again. Known for his unfiltered opinions on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the longtime Fox Sports host stirred up debate by ranking the top quarterbacks in the AFC, following the news that Aaron Rodgers had officially signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Cowherd unveiled a surprising order that would definitely ruffle some feathers. He placed Josh Allen at No. 1, ahead of Patrick Mahomes, with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson rounding out what he called “the big four.” Most notably, Bo Nix—only in his second year—claimed the No. 8 spot on Cowherd’s list, ahead of Rodgers himself.

“I’d go Allen, Mahomes, Burrow, Lamar—that’s the big four, nobody disputes,” Cowherd stated, emphasizing the top-tier talent at the position.

But it’s clear not everyone will agree with the order, especially with Allen leapfrogging the reigning Super Bowl MVP Mahomes.

Cowherd’s top-eight list covers half of the AFC’s starting quarterbacks. By leaving Rodgers out of that group, Cowherd is signaling what many have begun to speculate: the future Hall of Famer might not be capable of carrying a team deep into the playoffs anymore.

He hinted as much, saying that Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence, and Tua Tagovailoa could all be considered for the No. 9 slot—depending on the matchup and circumstances.

Cowherd also noted that Rodgers’ traditional pocket-passing style may not be enough to compete in a conference loaded with dynamic, mobile quarterbacks. He questioned whether a team with the eighth- or ninth-best QB in the AFC can realistically make a postseason run.

There’s no denying the AFC is stacked. Unlike the NFC, which has a more top-heavy quarterback landscape, the AFC is brimming with elite talent, making rankings like these all the more contentious. While the order may be debatable, Cowherd was right in identifying Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, and Jackson as the undisputed cream of the crop.

Beyond that elite tier, however, things get murkier. Justin Herbert, C.J. Stroud, Tagovailoa, Bo Nix, and even Geno Smith are in a crowded second tier, where potential and performance don’t always align neatly.

Cowherd’s list may not be perfect, but it sparks the right kind of conversation. As for who should top the AFC quarterback list, it’s hard to argue against Patrick Mahomes, given his résumé and recent dominance. Still, Allen’s physical gifts and dual-threat ability make a strong case, especially if he can consistently deliver in big moments.