Craig Carton Calling Josh Allen’s Bills “Devoid of Talent” Angers Buffalo Fans; “Dude Sounds Drunk”

With the season inching closer, everyone is pinning their hopes on some team or the other. And Craig Carton has made it clear that his hopes will not be on the Buffalo Bills. In fact, when he analyzed the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills on Carton Show, he did not mince words. He took to his show to provide his opinion on their chances for this season. As he downplayed every aspect of the Bills’ team, he received some interesting reactions in the comments section.

Carton first spoke about the defense of the Bills and said that it is severely lacking in its capabilities. Furthermore, he credited Josh Allen as a top-10 QB but emphasized the lack of receivers who can catch his passes. He passed judgment on the team and said, “They’re devoid of talent, man, like pro sports is about talent, and if you don’t have talent, you don’t win.” Moreover, he proclaimed that the Bills will not be able to crawl out of single-digit wins this season. As his critical analysis of the team went viral, he received a lot of backlash from fans, as one Bills fan said “Dude sound drunk.”

Lmao, Craig Carton got absolutely destroyed for his anti Bills takehttps://t.co/hX0W6EzjzQ pic.twitter.com/kFsg6PYUc6 — NFL World, What’s Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) May 30, 2024

They couldn’t believe such a critical take that downplayed the Bills. In fact, other analysts of the game have spoken about the hopeful position the Bills are in, even without top-tier wide receivers. Mike Florio and Chris Simms broke down the Bills’ chances offensively.

Appreciation for the Josh Allen-led Bills

Mike Florio and Chris Simms provided a more balanced analysis of the team. While on NFL on NBC, the duo spoke about how the departure of Stefon Diggs is going to affect their receiver situation. As of now, there is no other receiver who can fill in Diggs’ shoes and lead the Bills’ offense.

And while some might see that as a negative, Florio and Simms are convinced that it’ll work in the Bills’ and offensive coordinator, Joe Brady’s favor.

The duo pointed out that the Bills have an opportunity to do what the Chiefs did. After the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hil, their receiving game initially took a hit. However, other receivers and tight ends stepped up and now instead of one extremely lethal weapon, the Chiefs had a combination of plays that highlighted each receiver’s strength. Joe Brady has a similar opportunity on his hands. And this will help the dilemma he faces as well.

As a longtime college coach, Brady’s offensive strategies have been a little orthodox and by-the-book. However, with these various combinations, he can innovate and get creative with the plays he draws up. This will ultimately also benefit the Bills’ scoring abilities.

While on the one hand, Carton has proclaimed his prediction for the Bills’ chances, Florio and Simms have provided a more balanced analysis of the Josh Allen-led side. Only the commencement of the 2024-25 season will be able to reveal which analyst had the most accurate prediction for Buffalo.